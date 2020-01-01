Discover Financial Services: Patience Is Virtue In This Economic Environment

Sweet Minute Capital profile picture
Sweet Minute Capital
184 Followers

Summary

  • Discover Financial Services has been a good investment for investors in the past few years.
  • The company continues to report solid growth metrics in key areas of the business.
  • However, given the current economic uncertainty and market conditions, we believe that investors should "HOLD" and take a wait-and-see approach as more news comes out.
  • We believe 2020 lows can serve as a reasonable benchmark to the extent of a potential downside.

Man calculating personal expenses at home

pinstock

Thesis

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is a company with an all-around solid value proposition based on its business performance and shareholder returns. We like the company's history of growth and improvements in key lines of its business. However, in our first coverage of this stock, we are recommending a "HOLD" as we believe that current economic uncertainties beg caution. We believe waiting to see the real impact of interest rate hikes and tightening monetary conditions is favorable at this moment. We will update investors as earnings results come out or the macroeconomic environment has changed meaningfully.

Company Overview

Discover Financial Services is a company that provides digital banking and payment services to consumers and companies. The company issues credit cards, most notably the Discover Card, but also offers other services like loan services such as private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other banking services. Year-to-date, the company has tracked the performance of the S&P 500, declining -19.02% compared to S&P 500's decline of -21.99%. As of the time of this writing, Discover Financial Services has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Current Positives

Strong History of Dividend Growth

Discover Financial Services has had a strong history of dividend growth in the past 10 years, regardless of the movements in the stock price. The company currently pays $0.60 per share at an annualized yield of $2.40. Based on the current stock price, the current quarterly dividend translates to an annualized dividend yield of 2.63%. Such dividend rate is higher than the measly 1.69% dividend yield of the S&P 500. In addition, compared to 10 years ago, the quarterly dividend has tripled from $0.20 per share to $0.60 per share. Such increase represents a solid dividend CAGR of ~11.6% over the past ten years. We believe that the company's dividend yield and growth are among the company's main merits.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Modest Growth In Key Metrics

In the company's Q2 earnings report, the company has shown some solid growth in key areas. As a digital banking and payment services business, the company's bottom line is highly tied with payment volume. The higher the payment volume, the more money the company can generate on those volumes. 2Q22 purchase volume increased 10% YoY with outsized growth in key segments such as Discover Network and Diners, with an 18% YoY and 37% YoY growth, respectively.

Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

Stable Asset Performance

The company's loan performance as of last quarter remained solid, with stable delinquency rates all across the loan segments. Despite the economic turmoil throughout the past year, it's been good to see metrics remain stable over the past few quarters. Net charge-offs have also remained stable over the past few quarters, though it's worth noting that net charge-offs have increased meaningfully for the private student loans segment. Regardless, we see past loan performance as a good sign with regard to the company's underwriting standards, and the company has roughly $6.76 billion in allowance for credit losses.

Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

Risks Ahead

Despite the previously good performance, our bearish viewpoint stems from the declining economic fundamentals. As the Federal Reserve continues to raise rates at a rapid pace and chances of a major recession increase, Discover Financial Services' fortunes can turn around quickly as credit losses pile and consumers halt spending. In our view, we remain vigilant of high yields in the short-term treasury market as it indicates the tightening monetary conditions for the near term. What worries more is the fact that the loan reserve rate currently stands at 6.80%, which declined from 8.01% during Q2 of 2021. We believe that the decline in the loan reserve rate when the economy is about to get worse is not a good situation for shareholders.

Q2 Earnings Presentation

Q2 Earnings Presentation

In terms of downside, we think that the crash during the pandemic can be a good example of what the price of the share will be in the event that a worse-than-feared recession becomes a reality. In March 2020, Discover Financial Services traded at near ~$25 per share, which is 72% lower than the current stock price. Though we do not expect such a major crash as a base case scenario, we believe that the previous stock declines can demonstrate the potential downside of the company when the market believes that we are headed to a major credit-negative event. Based on this potential downside, we believe that the risk/reward is skewed to the downside, given that the stock is only 32% below its highs in November of last year.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Though Discover Financial Services has had good performance in the past few years, mostly through friendly shareholder policies and solid growth in many segments, we believe that recession risk remains too high for us to recommend the stock. We believe investors should wait until the next couple of earnings reports come out before taking a position on the stock. We will monitor this stock and update investors as more news comes out and/or economic uncertainties diminish.

This article was written by

Sweet Minute Capital profile picture
Sweet Minute Capital
184 Followers
Sweet Minute Capital produces high-quality research on contrarian investment ideas, focusing on various industries with potential for high growth of shareholder value. We strive to uncover under-appreciated stocks that are priced well below their long-term fundamental value and can generate outsized shareholder returns for the long term. The firm also specializes in producing research that focuses on easy-to-understand concepts that are accessible to all readers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.