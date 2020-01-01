[This article summarizes themes that we covered in earlier articles for our Inside the Income Factory members on August 8th and September 21st.]
Anyone focused on the market value of their investments has probably had a pretty challenging year. But investors focused on maximizing the income their portfolios generate, rather than on paper profits and losses (most likely losses), have had a more encouraging experience.
Closed-end funds are particularly attractive to income investors because:
Just because a fund pays a distribution doesn't really mean that it represents income.
Whoa, you say! I get the check in the mail, or the money is deposited in my brokerage account or IRA, but it may not be "income?"
That's right. The fund may make us a distribution payment that represents a 10% yield (annually) on its market price (Or on its net asset value; yields are often computed on both). But unless the fund actually earned the amount of that distribution during the period in which it is being paid, it doesn't really represent "income" to us as investors. That's because if the fund hasn't earned what it is paying us, then it is really just paying us back a piece of our own investment. So we have fewer assets working for us after receiving the distribution than we did at the beginning of the period for which the distribution is being paid.
A fund paying us a distribution can have earned it in one of two ways:
Think of it as two different closed-end fund "models" for earning and distributing:
Credit and other fixed income funds can project interest income into the future like clockwork. So distributions funded by interest income or equivalently predictable cash flows (i.e. NII) are pretty stable. (Not totally, because defaults happen, interest rates change, etc. But those events are all predictable and capable of being modeled much more than stock market ups and downs).
Capital gains come and go. Even really good equity managers that achieve average returns of 10% and higher for decades, have good months and bad months, good years and bad years. But closed-end fund investors want regular, predictable income. So equity funds typically institute "managed distributions" where they smooth out the difference by picking a distribution rate that averages what they feel they can comfortably achieve over a long period of time, and then set that as their regular distribution. Some months they pay out less than they actually earned, sometimes more, but the theory is that it will all smooth out over time and they will have actually earned as much or more than what they paid out. If they earn more, then they can pay out a special distribution at the end of the year, or even raise the amount of their managed distribution.
That's the theory. The problem is that "smoothing" only works if you have both ups and downs occurring on a pretty regular basis. If it's all downs and no ups for a considerable period of time (like, for example, from 9 months ago when the stock market peaked) then it's hard to "smooth out" what is essentially a one-way street.
I have written previously (link here) about how "managed distributions" can lead to an erosion of capital value if the "peaks and valleys" they are intended to smooth out turn out to be all valley and no peak for an extended period of time. That's because managed distributions amount to essentially borrowing capital that's already part of your capital base (paid in capital, past earnings that have already been accounted for, etc.), monetizing it (i.e. selling assets to raise cash) and then paying out the cash as a distribution.
The bottom line for investors is that there is a very real difference between a distribution paid largely from current cash earnings (i.e. Net Investment Income) and one paid largely from capital gains. In times when overall market prices are rising, or even flat enough that a skilled portfolio manager can achieve gains, it makes little difference.
But in times like we've been experiencing so far this year, when the market has been dropping and few funds have capital gains, the difference between the two types of funds becomes very clear, and critical:
A quick look at some representative credit and equity closed-end funds makes the difference quite clear. These are all top-rated funds, in terms of longer term records. But the difference in NII distribution coverage, the percentage of the fund's distribution covered by its interest and dividend income (its most predictable, "business as usual" income), is dramatically different between credit funds and equity funds, showing how much the equity funds have to rely on capital gains to make up the difference.
Here are some top corporate loan funds, an asset class that is the most senior and secured in terms of credit protection, and also is floating-rate and therefore not exposed to interest rate risks (even benefits from rising rates).
Notice some of the funds - Blackrock (DSU), Eaton Vance (EVF), Invesco (VVR) - fully cover all or virtually all of their distributions with their NII. the other two Apollo funds (AFT) and (AIF) cover over three quarters of it, but still rely on some capital gains or other portfolio wizardry to pay theirs. They must be confident they can continue it since both Apollo funds raised their payouts substantially in recent months. So none of these funds should have to invade their core portfolio at all, or very much, to continue their current portfolios. Meanwhile with their large price discounts, plus the big underlying discounts currently prevailing in the corporate loan secondary market, they have room to benefit from price increases in the future as capital markets recover generally.
Here is a selection of highly regarded closed-end equity funds. They tell a different story. Most of them have virtually no Net Investment Income at all, which means whatever interest or dividends they collect is eaten up by the fund administrative and other costs. Those that do have some NII generally have very little, not enough to make much of a contribution to their distributions. The exceptions to this are the utility and infrastructure funds - Macquarie (MGU) Cohen & Steers (UTF) and Reaves (UTG). The other exceptions are Special Opportunities (SPE) which is not your typical equity fund, but holds a lot of other closed-end funds that pay higher dividends than the typical equity holding; and John Hancock (BTO) which holds mostly banks and other financial institutions that also pay higher dividends than the average equity.
Bavaria introduced the Income Factory philosophy in his Seeking Alpha articles over the past ten years, drawing on his fifty years experience in credit, investing, journalism and international banking. His earlier book "Too Greedy for Adam Smith: CEO Pay and the Demise of Capitalism" exposes the excesses in the CEO pay arena. Both books are available on Amazon.
Bavaria began his career at the Bank of Boston, handling international credit workouts that included managing a fleet of ships, chasing a Vatican-owned bank in Switzerland, and leading the turnaround of troubled branches in Australia and Panama.
