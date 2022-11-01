Hanmi Financial: Attractively Valued However Earnings Likely To Be Flattish

Nov. 03, 2022
Summary

  • Loan growth will decline from the unsustainable level observed during the first nine months of 2022. However, hot labor markets will sustain loan growth.
  • The margin will not expand as much as before because the deposit mix has recently worsened.
  • The December 2023 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Further, HAFC is offering a good dividend yield.

Earnings of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) will most probably be flattish in both 2022 and 2023. Decent loan growth and slight margin expansion will likely boost earnings. On the other hand, a commensurate increase in operating expenses and normalization of provision expenses will almost cancel out the effect of the topline growth. Overall, I'm expecting Hanmi Financial to report earnings of $3.26 per share for 2022 and $3.28 per share for 2023. Next year's target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm adopting a buy rating on Hanmi Financial Corporation.

Loan Growth Likely to Remain Near the Historical Average

Hanmi Financial Corporation's loan growth has been quite impressive so far this year. The portfolio has grown by 12.8% in nine months, or 17% annualized, which is extraordinary considering the company's history. The growth was broad-based with material contribution from the Corporate Korea initiative, as mentioned in the third quarter's conference call. The management expects loan growth to return to historic levels in the second half of the year (mentioned in the second quarter's conference call and reiterated in the third quarter's conference call). The management also expects mortgage origination to moderate in the fourth quarter as higher interest rates are "now having an impact on both the purchase and refinance markets", as mentioned in the conference call.

On the other hand, hot labor markets will likely drive economic activity and sustain credit demand. Hanmi Financial caters to multiethnic communities in California, Texas, Illinois Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. As these markets are quite diverse, it's best to consider the national average when attempting to gauge credit demand. As shown below, the unemployment rate is near multi-decade lows.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 1.5% every quarter till the end of 2023. This will lead to full-year loan growth of 14.5% for 2022 and 6.1% for 2023. I'm expecting deposits and some other balance sheet items to grow in line with loans. However, the growth of equity book value will face pressure from unrealized mark-to-market losses on the available-for-sale securities portfolio. The portfolio has already accumulated large losses because its market value has declined as interest rates have risen. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E FY23E
Financial Position
Net Loans 4,569 4,549 4,790 5,079 5,815 6,172
Growth of Net Loans 6.9% (0.4)% 5.3% 6.0% 14.5% 6.1%
Other Earning Assets 601 657 762 924 846 872
Deposits 4,747 4,699 5,275 5,786 6,294 6,681
Borrowings and Sub-Debt 173 208 269 353 231 238
Common Equity 553 563 577 643 597 637
Book Value Per Share ($) 17.2 18.3 19.1 21.1 19.7 20.9
Tangible BVPS ($) 16.9 17.9 18.7 20.7 19.3 20.6
Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Margin Expansion to Slow Down

Hanmi Financial Corporation's net interest margin expanded by 70 basis points while the fed funds rate increased by 300 basis points in the first nine months of 2022. Following the 75 basis points hike in November, I'm expecting a further 75 basis points hike till the mid of 2023, which will drive the margin up even further in the coming months. The results of the management's interest-rate sensitivity analysis given in the second quarter's 10-Q filing showed that a 200-basis point hike in interest rates could boost the net interest income by 6.15% in the first year and 10.9% in the second year of the rate hike.

Net Interest Income Rate Sensitivity

2Q 2022 10-Q Filing

Part of the moderate rate sensitivity is attributable to the loan mix. Around 54% of the loan portfolio (including fixed-rate loans) will reprice within a year, according to details given in the third quarter's earnings presentation. Further, a large balance of non-interest-bearing deposits will hold back the deposit cost in the ongoing up-rate cycle. Non-interest-bearing deposits made up 44.7% of total deposits at the end of September 2022.

New loan additions will also lift the average earning-asset yield going forward. This is because the average interest rate on new loans produced was 5.55% during the third quarter of 2022, as mentioned in the presentation. This rate on new loans is much higher than the portfolio's average yield of 4.39%, as mentioned in the earnings release.

However, Hanmi's deposit mix has worsened over the last few quarters as the high loan growth led to a funding gap that the management had to bridge through the promotion of costly deposits. As a result, time deposits increased to 18.5% of total deposits by the end of September 2022 from 15.2% of total deposits at the end of June 2022. Due to this recent deposit mix shift, the deposit beta, or rate sensitivity, will increase going forward

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the margin to increase by only five basis points in the last quarter of 2022 and eight basis points in 2023.

Earnings Likely to be Flattish

The anticipated loan growth and slight margin expansion discussed above will likely support earnings through the end of 2023. On the other hand, an inflation-driven rise in operating expenses will drag earnings. Further, I'm expecting the provisioning expense to rise to the historical average in the coming months, which will further pressurize earnings. Overall, I'm expecting Hanmi Financial to report earnings of $3.26 per share for 2022, up by just 1.3% year-over-year. For 2023, I'm expecting earnings to increase by just 0.6% to $3.28 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E FY23E
Income Statement
Net interest income 181 176 181 195 238 272
Provision for loan losses 4 30 45 (24) 5 15
Non-interest income 25 28 43 40 35 33
Non-interest expense 118 126 119 124 130 154
Net income - Common Sh. 58 33 42 98 99 100
EPS - Diluted ($) 1.81 1.06 1.39 3.22 3.26 3.28
Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to inflation, and consequently the timing and magnitude of interest rate hikes. Further, a stronger or longer-than-anticipated recession can increase the provisioning for expected loan losses beyond my estimates.

HAFC Currently Trading at a Significant Discount to the Target Price

Hanmi Financial is offering a dividend yield of 3.9% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.25 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 30% for 2023, which is below the five-year average of 49%. Nevertheless, I'm not expecting an increase in the dividend level as I'm expecting earnings to be flattish.

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value Hanmi Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.08 in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average
T. Book Value per Share ($) 16.9 17.9 18.7 20.7
Average Market Price ($) 27.1 20.7 11.2 19.4
Historical P/TB 1.61x 1.16x 0.60x 0.94x 1.08x
Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $20.6 gives a target price of $22.1 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 13.7% downside from the November 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 0.88x 0.98x 1.08x 1.18x 1.28x
TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 20.6 20.6 20.6 20.6 20.6
Target Price 18.0 20.1 22.1 24.2 26.3
Market Price 25.7 25.7 25.7 25.7 25.7
Upside/(Downside) (29.8)% (21.7)% (13.7)% (5.7)% 2.3%
Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.2x in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average
Earnings per Share ($) 1.81 1.06 1.39 3.22
Average Market Price ($) 27.1 20.7 11.2 19.4
Historical P/E 15.0x 19.5x 8.1x 6.0x 12.2x
Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.28 gives a target price of $39.9 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 55.5% upside from the November 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 10.2x 11.2x 12.2x 13.2x 14.2x
EPS 2023 ($) 3.28 3.28 3.28 3.28 3.28
Target Price ($) 33.3 36.6 39.9 43.2 46.5
Market Price ($) 25.7 25.7 25.7 25.7 25.7
Upside/(Downside) 29.9% 42.7% 55.5% 68.3% 81.1%
Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $31.0, which implies a 20.9% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 24.6%. Hence, I'm adopting a buy rating on Hanmi Financial Corporation.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.

Comments

