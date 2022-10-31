Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) is a closed-end fund that owns the equity in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). CLOs are legal vehicles that essentially resemble "virtual banks." Just like when you buy the equity of a real bank, like Bank of America (BAC) or JP Morgan Chase (JPM), when you own the equity of a CLO you collect the difference between the income from a portfolio of loans, and the cost of the debt (i.e. deposits and other borrowings) used to fund those loans.
Sounds easy, right? You lend at 6%, pay perhaps an average of 3% to your depositors and other creditors, as well as for your employee salaries and other costs, and keep the difference. So 6% minus 3%, leaves you a 3% margin, but since your equity is leveraged about 10 to 1, all that margin comes down to the equity, so you make about 10 times 3%, or 30% on your investment.
Well, not quite. Credit losses also have to come out of that margin, so if in a bad year, like a recession, you were to lose an average of 3% on credit losses across your portfolio, that 3% times 10, or 30%, would also come out of your equity return, leaving you in our simplified example with zero. Fortunately 3% in losses, given most of your loans are secured and recover most of their principal when they default, would be historically a very high loss rate and therefore seldom happens. But you get the idea how the math works.
Collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs") are virtual banks, with the same assets and liabilities, and therefore the same operating dynamics in terms of how they make or lose money as banks, but without the bricks and mortar, tellers and other infrastructure. (For more details and explanations, please check out this Seeking Alpha article, which is a reprint of a chapter on CLOs in my book, The Income Factory.)
For many years, CLO investing was the exclusive province of large institutional investors. Over the past decade, two closed-end funds, first Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), and then a little later ECC, introduced the CLO asset class to retail investors. Since CLOs are more complex than most other financial vehicles, the entire retail market has been on a bit of a learning curve getting up to speed and understanding them.
ECC publishes a monthly Portfolio Update (link here) that has some very useful information in it, if you dig into the details. One item about halfway down the report is the "Weighted Average Market Value of Loan Collateral," which for the report dated 10/31/2022 shows a figure of 91.75%. If you look a few lines above that, you see that the number of obligors (i.e. borrowers) represented in the approximately 120 individual CLOs that ECC owns is 1,868. That means the loans issued by those 1,868 borrowers are trading, on average, on the secondary loan market at 91.75% of their par value, or at a discount of 8.25%.
That has major implications for the "market value" of the CLOs in ECC's portfolio. Assume that the equity value (i.e. the "net worth") of a CLO (or a regular bank, or indeed any company or even any person at all) equals its total assets minus its liabilities. That's pretty obvious to anyone, even if they've never taken an accounting course. Our assets may fluctuate in value, up or down, but our liabilities do not. Just because my house drops in value, it doesn't mean I owe any less on my mortgage. Same with a CLO or corporation. If the value of its loan assets decreases, the CLO's debts are still the same, so the drop in value directly comes off the equity.
Let's take this basic principle (Assets - Liabilities = Equity) and apply it to ECC over the past year.
It looks pretty obvious that such a big drop in the value of the loan portfolio would likely be a major contributor to the drop of the reported NAV.
But meanwhile, during the past 10 months, as ECC's NAV has dropped from 13.39 to 9.71, the fund has managed to (1) increase its distribution by 17% and (2) pay an additional "special" distribution that is quite a bit larger (178% actually) than its regular distribution. Hardly the actions of a fund that is losing value as its decreasing NAV estimates would seem to indicate.
Looking at a CLO's value from a pure mark-to-market perspective is simple, but fails to capture how CLOs (or banks) actually work. If a CLO (or a bank) were to go out of business, and had to dump all its assets on the market, then the discounted market price would indeed be the way to value it. In fact, such a "distress sale" would probably result in even bigger discounts.
But the market price of a loan is irrelevant to a CLO or bank that is a functioning business, and holds its loans to maturity and collects them at par. The fact that a loan may trade on the market at a discounted price means nothing to the borrower or the lender when the loan matures and the borrower has to pay it back at its original par value.
But the story gets even better for CLOs, since at times like this when skittish credit markets have bid down the prices of otherwise healthy loans (and bonds too, but we'll get to that later), CLOs can take the principal repayments they receive (100 cents on the dollar, i.e. at par) on their existing loans and re-invest the cash flow in loans purchased on the secondary market at 92 cents on the dollar. That benefits ECC in two ways:
This is why we have to look beyond the static accounting numbers to understand the actual business going on in managing a portfolio of CLO equity. It also helps explain that the positive, enthusiastic picture of the business that ECC's CEO Tom Majewski projected in the recent interview published here on Seeking Alpha was not inconsistent with the recent NAV trend.
In investing in complex asset classes like CLOs, retail investors should recognize two important points:
Some of these same issues, and some slightly different ones, apply to ECC's sibling fund EIC. EIC mostly holds CLO debt (about 2/3rds of its portfolio), rather than equity. It too publishes a Monthly Portfolio update (link here).
The debt EIC buys is currently marked to market at an average price of 80.25 cents on the dollar. Last January's report (link here) shows the price at 95.54 cents on the dollar. So while EIC is investing in a different part of the CLO liability structure than ECC (i.e. above the equity and therefore less risky) it too (like its sibling) is in a position to take advantage of a market that is seriously overcompensating investors for perceived credit risks (as I discussed a week ago here). In EIC's case, it can collect the debt it owns at par and then repurchase new debt at about 80 cents on the dollar, which it then holds to maturity, collects at par for a capital gain, etc.
One reason the market tends to overcompensate credit investors comes from a fundamental misunderstanding of the relationship between the headline "default" risk and what that means in terms of actual net credit losses to investors. Two examples relevant to this article:
These factors are clearly at play in regard to funds like ECC that buy CLO debt and equity. But the same factors affect other credit funds, right now, including senior loan funds and high yield bond funds, where you can collect "discounts on discounts" because so many of the funds themselves are discounted, as well as the loans and bonds that they hold. A number of famous investors over the centuries have opined that the time to make investments is when there is "blood in the streets" and assets are at fire-sale prices. I'm not sure we're at that level of distress in the credit markets, but there certainly are signs that current prices are overcompensating us for the credit risks that are reasonably foreseeable.
Thanks,
Steve Bavaria
This article was written by
Bavaria introduced the Income Factory philosophy in his Seeking Alpha articles over the past ten years, drawing on his fifty years experience in credit, investing, journalism and international banking. His earlier book "Too Greedy for Adam Smith: CEO Pay and the Demise of Capitalism" exposes the excesses in the CEO pay arena. Both books are available on Amazon.
Bavaria began his career at the Bank of Boston, handling international credit workouts that included managing a fleet of ships, chasing a Vatican-owned bank in Switzerland, and leading the turnaround of troubled branches in Australia and Panama.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ECC, EIC, OXLC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: My articles published on Inside the Income Factory or elsewhere on Seeking Alpha, including comments, chat room and other messages, represent my own opinion based on personal knowledge and experience. I am not an investment “expert,” counselor or professional advisor, and while my articles may reflect substantially the strategies I employ in my own investing, there is no assurance that these strategies will be successful, either for me personally or for my readers. In other words, while I do my best, there is no warranty or guarantee that the ideas expressed are correct or accurate, and I urge all readers to take my opinions for what they are – “opinions” – and to do your own due diligence on, and check out personally, every investment idea, stock or fund that I may present, so you can make your own informed decisions.
