Beware Canada 2.0

Summary

  • With tech stocks crashing, are cannabis stocks the most compelling investment right now?
  • Julian Lin tells investors to focus on MSOs that can generate free cash flow right now.
  • Price compression has been far more severe than expected.
  • What rising interest rates means for the cannabis industry.
  • Why Julian's so bullish on NewLake Capital.

Stocks like Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) are impressive, but what if it didn't expand its footprint in favor of maximizing cash flows? It would now be able to repurchase its stock at 5 or 7x EBIDTA. Julian Lin shares why he's now bullish on the Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF) Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) deal since Diddy came on board, why MSOs should be exiting California and why he's so bullish on NewLake Capital (OTCQX:NLCP).

On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.

