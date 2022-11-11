Irina Kashaeva/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on seven Kiplinger/DogsOfThe Dow/GrowthInvesting articles aimed at revealing "the best" for the rest of 2022:

15 Best Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2022

The lesson of the past two years: Be ready for anything. Our 15 best stocks to buy for the rest of 2022 reflect several possible outcomes for the final quarter of this tumultuous year.

BY CHARLES LEWIS SIZEMORE, CFA 9/23/22

5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.

BY DAN BURROWS 9/23/22

3 Healthcare Stocks Set to Prosper in a Post-Covid World

Do-it-yourself (DIY) investors should keep an eye on these investing opportunities the analyst community has identified.

BY WILL ASHWORTH 9/23/22

5 Top-Rated Housing Stocks With Long-Term Growth Potential

Housing stocks have struggled as a red-hot market cools, but these Buy-rated picks could be worth a closer look.

BY WILL ASHWORTH 9/23/22

5 Best Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy Now

Consumer staples stocks are beating the broader market this year and analysts say these five names are poised for more outperformance ahead.

BY DAN BURROWS 9/23/22

12 Best Inflation Stocks Today

Inflation remains elevated and investors are concerned. To get a sense of which stocks investors have focused on since inflation picked up, we identified the top performing stocks (100% gain or more) between the close on Feb. 9, 2021 (the day before the Feb. 10, 2021, CPI report) and Nov. 8, 2022. The following table is limited to companies with a market cap of over $50 billion. The resulting list contains 12 stocks that have gained an average of 132% during the aforementioned timeframe.

BY DOGSOFTHEDOW.COM 9/23/22

The Top 11 Stocks for 2022

You want the best of the best. The companies whose growth won't be curtailed by inflation and will continue to boast strong earnings and sales growth.

In this report, I'm going to show you 11 companies that have emerged as the crème de la crème that you should buy in 2022. With strong sales growth and profits ahead, these stocks are a must-have for your portfolio as we navigate our way through this inflationary environment.

BY LOUIS NAVELLIER, GROWTH INVESTOR

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to this yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these seven Kiplinger/DogsOfTheDow/GrowthInvestor articles projecting "top" reliable dividend stocks are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is November 11 data for 41 dividend paying stocks of 53 screened and the six living up to the dogcatcher "ideal" in this three source collection.

The Ides of March 2020 plunge in the stock market took its toll on stocks over two years and nine months ago. However, continued escalation in prices for these forty-one dividend stocks made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more remote for first-time investors.

November 2022 shows a glimmer of light from six stocks emerging as dogcatcher ideal candidates. They are: North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT); ICL Group Ltd (ICL); Energy Transfer LP (ET); BP plc (BP); Canon Inc (CAJ); Tricon Residential Inc (TCN). Their prices came in between $7 and $95 below the annual dividend payout from a $1K investment.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated Top-Ten 2022 Closer-Stocks Could Net 15.92% to 40.48% Gains By November 2023

Six of the tops-by-yield Kiplinger Harvest-Tine Stocks (tinted in the chart below) were also the top gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year targets. Thus, the top yield dog strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates for this month, proved 60% accurate.

Estimated dividend-returns from $1,000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median-target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2022-23 data points. However, one year target-prices by lone analysts were not counted. The resulting ten probable best profit-generating 2022 Closer Stocks projected to Nov. 12, 2023, by that reckoning, were:

Source: YCharts.com

Energy Transfer LP netted $404.77 based on estimates from 17 analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 78% greater than the market as a whole.

Tricon Residential Inc netted $383.77 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from 8 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

ICL Group Ltd netted $327.79 based on the median of target estimates from 5 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 10% greater than the market as a whole.

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) netted $287.04 based on the median of target price estimates from 21 analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) netted $241.83 based on the median of target estimates from 19 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) net $193.83 based on the median of target estimates from 32 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 47% greater than the market as a whole.

Prologis Inc (PLD) netted $177.97 based on the median of target prices estimated by 21 analysts, plus estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

BP plc netted $162.50 based on the median of target estimates from 14 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) netted $160.25 based on estimates from 20 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) netted $159.18 based on the median of target estimates from 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 55% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net-gain in dividend and price was 24.99% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten 2022 Closer Stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 18% greater than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs."

Top 53 2022 Closer Stock Picks By Broker Targets

Source: YCharts.com

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. This scale can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may also be taken as contrarian.

Top 53 2022 Closer Dividend Stock Picks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The November 2022 Closer Dividend Dog Pack

Top 10 2022 Closer Dividend Stocks selected 11/11/22 by yield represented just four of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was secured by the first of six energy representatives, North European Oil Royalty Trust [1]. The others placed third, fourth, seventh, eighth, and tenth: Pioneer Natural Resources Co [3], Energy Transfer LP [4], BP plc [7], Canadian Natural Resources Ltd [8], and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) [10].

Third place was secured by the lone basic materials concern, ICL Group Ltd [3].

Then, two real estate members placed fifth and sixth: Realty Income Corp (O) [5], and Digital Realty Trust Inc [6].

Finally, in ninth place was the lone technology member, Canon Inc [9] to complete the top ten 2022 Closers for November.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten 2022 Closer Dividend Stocks Showed 12.09% to 36.81% Upsides To November, 2023, With (31) No Losers

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median-price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 25.87% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of Top-Ten 2022 Closer Stocks To November, 2023

Ten top 2022 Closer Stocks were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top-10 2022 Closer Dogs selected 11/11/22, showing the highest dividend yields, represented four of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Harvest-Time Dividend Stocks (33) Delivering 22.22% Vs. (34) 17.65% Net Gains by All Ten by November, 2023

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 2022 Closer dividend pack by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 25.87% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest-priced 2022 Closer top-yield stock, Energy Transfer LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 40.48%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield 2022 Closer dividend stocks for November 11 were: ICL Group Ltd; Energy Transfer LP; North European Oil Royalty Trust; Canon Inc; BP plc with prices ranging from $8.75 to $255.63

The five higher-priced top-yield 2022 Closer dividend stocks for November 11 were: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd; Realty Income Corp; Digital Realty Trust Inc; Exxon Mobil Corp; Pioneer Natural Resources Co, whose prices ranged from $61.92 to $255.63.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 90% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change.

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the nine stocks ripe for picking at the start of the article, here is a repeat of the list at the end:

Source: YCharts.com

In the current market advance, dividends from $1K invested in the eight stocks listed above met or exceeded their single share prices as of 11/11/22.

As we are nine months past the second anniversary of the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap up those six top yield 2020 Closer dogs is now... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your holdings.)

Recent vs Fair Top Ten 2020 Closer Stock Prices

Since five of the top-ten Harvest-Time Dividend shares are priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the following charts compare the five at recent prices with the break-even pricing of all 10. Starting with the dollar and percent variants to all ten top dogs conforming to (but not exceeding) the dogcatcher ideal in the top chart, the recent prices are documented in the middle chart and the fair prices calculated in the bottom chart.

Source: YCharts.com

The top chart is an indicator of how low the five non-ideal stocks must adjust to become fair-priced. Which means conforming the standard of dividends from $1K invested exceeding the current single share price.

All 56 2022 Closer Stocks by Publication

The analysis above focuses primarily on the top yield 30 2022 Closer selections. Below is the list of all the stocks including the duplicate listings, by publication.

Source: Kiplinger.com, dogsofthedow.com, growthinvestor.com

