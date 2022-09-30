John Moore/Getty Images News

Upping the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure fund (NYSE:UTF) to a Buy from a Hold and reinitiating a position at $23.28.

UTF is another "risk-on" idea heading into a historically stronger market environment ahead of Thanksgiving next week. This actionable idea follows up on my other "risk-on" idea exclusive to subscribers from a week ago, CHW: Equity CEFs, Time To Go Risk-On? where I also went from a Hold to a Buy on the Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW), $6.07 current market price.

Here is quick Fact Sheet on UTF: