Equity CEFs: Raising UTF To A Buy

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Marketplace

Summary

  • I'm raising the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure fund (UTF) to a Buy from a Hold and reinitiating a position here at $23.28.
  • 2-weeks ago in the last Equity CEF/ETF Portfolio Guide, UTF was at $23.80 with a $23.53 NAV, or a slight +1.2% premium.
  • Since then, UTF's NAV has gone up to $24.45, or +4.6% including one $0.155/share distribution earlier this week and yet, UTF's market price has fallen since then.
  • I think this is finally an opportunity to own one of the best long-term performing equity CEFs out there at a discount, currently -3.4%.
  • UTF is definitely a volatile, 'risk-on' fund that uses a high percent of leverage on its global infrastructure stock and high yield corporate bond portfolio.  See below for UTF's Fact Sheet.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at CEFs: Income + Opportunity. Learn More »

Major Highway Infrastructure Project Built At Former Site Of Cowboys Stadium

John Moore/Getty Images News

**This Equity CEFs: Income + Opportunity exclusive actionable alert from yesterday is being made available to my followers on Seeking Alpha. See if becoming a subscriber to Equity CEFs: Income + Opportunity can help improve your trading and portfolio performance**

Upping the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure fund (NYSE:UTF) to a Buy from a Hold and reinitiating a position at $23.28.

UTF is another "risk-on" idea heading into a historically stronger market environment ahead of Thanksgiving next week. This actionable idea follows up on my other "risk-on" idea exclusive to subscribers from a week ago, CHW: Equity CEFs, Time To Go Risk-On? where I also went from a Hold to a Buy on the Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW), $6.07 current market price.

Here is quick Fact Sheet on UTF:

View as PDF
Factsheet as of September 30, 2022
12

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary.  ~ Douglas Albo

This article was written by

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
11.41K Followers
Looking for equity CEFs with the best income and appreciation potential.

Registered Investment Advisor since 2009. Prior experience includes 12-years as a Vice-President, Financial Advisor at Smith Barney from 1994 to 2001 and Morgan Stanley from 2001 to 2007.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UTF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.