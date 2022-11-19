Axon: Supports Law Enforcement

Nov. 22, 2022 12:56 PM ETAXON
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.09K Followers

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 18 new highs and up 44.52% in the last month.
  • Analysts' price target are from $127 to $223 with an average of $179.

London policeman uniform and equipment

tirc83

The Chart of the Day belongs to the TASER manufacturer Axon Enterprises (AXON). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 10/6 the stock gained 46.49%.

AXON Enterprises

AXON Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Its products include TASER 7, TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER Consumer devices, and related cartridges; on-officer body cameras, Axon Fleet in-car systems, and other devices; Axon Evidence digital evidence management software; Axon Signal enabled devices, as well as hardware extended warranties; and Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. It sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fusus, Inc. to expand the capabilities of Axon Respond and the Fusus Real Time Crime Center in the Cloud solution to provide agencies real-time operations situational awareness, including streamlined investigative workflows. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Yahoo Finance)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • 29.40+ Weighted Alpha
  • 6.19% gain in the last year
  • Trend Seeker buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 18 new highs and up 44.52% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 76.73%
  • Recently traded at $185.22 with 50 day moving average of $136.06

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $13.18 billion
  • P/E 121.61
  • Revenue expected to grow 34.30% this year and another 18.80% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 31.50% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 17.50% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street Analysts have 6 strong buy, 5 buy and 1 hold recommendation in place on this stock
  • Analysts' price targets are from $127 to $223 with an average of $179
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 1,725 to 95 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 297 to aa for the same result
  • 32,140 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 3.50
Wall Street Buy 4.41
Quant Hold 3.48

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation F F F
Growth C+ B- B+
Profitability D+ D+ C
Momentum A+ B+ D
Revisions A- B C

Quant Ranking

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Ranked Overall

849 out of 4762

Ranked in Sector

119 out of 624

Ranked in Industry

6 out of 61

Quant ratings Beat The Market »

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.09K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AXON over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.