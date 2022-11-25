Darren415

Companies that grow dividends over time have been shown to beat the broader market. Management's dividend increases are an important signal that the business is performing well and the company can and wants to reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week. This is especially important during these inflationary times.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is when you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Category Count King 2 Champion 3 Contender 13 Challenger 5 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increasers List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Griffon Corporation (GFF) 10 1.1 28-Nov-22 11.11% Contender KeyCorp (KEY) 10 4.33 28-Nov-22 5.13% Contender CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 5 1.19 28-Nov-22 16.13% Challenger Stepan Company (SCL) 53 1.32 29-Nov-22 8.96% King Tennant Company (TNC) 49 1.68 29-Nov-22 6.00% Champion Hubbell Inc (HUBB) 14 1.75 29-Nov-22 6.67% Contender Dolby Laboratories (DLB) 6 1.52 29-Nov-22 8.00% Challenger McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 46 2.22 30-Nov-22 10.14% Champion Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 19 2.49 30-Nov-22 7.14% Contender Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 11 2.25 30-Nov-22 10.39% Contender MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 11 2.77 30-Nov-22 0.42% Contender Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 10 2.86 30-Nov-22 4.35% Contender Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 10 3.45 30-Nov-22 5.00% Contender Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 7 1.05 30-Nov-22 8.33% Challenger Brown Forman Inc Class B (BF.B) 37 1-Dec-22 8.99% Champion Brown Forman Inc Class A (BF.A) 22 1-Dec-22 8.99% Contender C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 22 2.49 1-Dec-22 10.91% Contender Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) 10 0.32 1-Dec-22 7.05% Contender D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 8 1.18 1-Dec-22 11.11% Challenger American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) 6 3.14 1-Dec-22 7.14% Challenger Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 59 1.67 2-Dec-22 6.25% King Nike, Inc. (NKE) 20 1.27 2-Dec-22 11.48% Contender Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) 19 2.69 2-Dec-22 3.57% Contender Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent GFF 0.09 0.1 11.11% KEY 0.195 0.205 5.13% CRAI 0.31 0.36 16.13% SCL 0.335 0.365 8.96% TNC 0.25 0.265 6.00% HUBB 1.05 1.12 6.67% DLB 0.25 0.27 8.00% MCD 1.38 1.52 10.14% LMT 2.8 3 7.14% HIG 0.385 0.425 10.39% MOFG 0.237 0.238 0.42% TSN 0.46 0.48 4.35% ASB 0.2 0.21 5.00% NNI 0.24 0.26 8.33% BF.B 0.189 0.206 8.99% CHRW 0.55 0.61 10.91% BF.A 0.189 0.206 8.99% AMSF 0.31 4.31 1290.32% DHI 0.225 0.25 11.11% AMNB 0.28 0.3 7.14% LANC 0.8 0.85 6.25% NKE 0.305 0.34 11.48% CASS 0.28 0.29 3.57% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High GFF 36.22 16.23 36.42 16.54 123% Off Low 1% Off High KEY 18.93 15.26 26.41 13.82 24% Off Low 28% Off High CRAI 121.42 77.8 123.68 16.2 56% Off Low 2% Off High SCL 110.35 91.64 124.58 25.18 20% Off Low 11% Off High TNC 62.92 54.68 84.65 30.59 15% Off Low 26% Off High HUBB 256.08 167.95 259.19 22.9 52% Off Low 1% Off High DLB 71.18 61.55 95.9 40.56 16% Off Low 26% Off High MCD 273.26 215.3 281.67 31.88 27% Off Low 3% Off High LMT 481.39 323.81 494.66 15.61 49% Off Low 3% Off High HIG 75.54 60.17 75.55 9.53 26% Off Low 0% Off High MOFG 34.26 27.17 35.58 125.01 26% Off Low 4% Off High TSN 67.12 62.94 99.62 11.49 7% Off Low 33% Off High ASB 24.33 17.28 25.5 8.44 41% Off Low 5% Off High NNI 99.06 72.73 99.35 17.35 36% Off Low 0% Off High BF.B 72.56 59.9 77.95 41.84 21% Off Low 7% Off High CHRW 98.14 85.26 120.65 27.87 15% Off Low 19% Off High BF.A 72.65 56.65 76.4 36.73 28% Off Low 5% Off High CHDN 222.25 172.75 249.33 0 29% Off Low 11% Off High DHI 84.5 59.07 109.48 11.51 43% Off Low 23% Off High AMNB 38.2 31.62 39.05 11 21% Off Low 2% Off High LANC 203.59 115.68 214 35.87 76% Off Low 5% Off High NKE 106.69 82.22 172.03 82.77 30% Off Low 38% Off High CASS 43.17 31.34 44.36 24.93 38% Off Low 3% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so I sorted this table descending by yield. The table also includes some historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule BF.A 3.5 4.8 6 7.8 BF.B 3.5 4.8 6 7.8 KEY 4.33 0 20.3 19 28.6 23.3 ASB 3.45 1.4 8.7 10.9 33.5 14.3 AMNB 3.14 0 3 2.6 1.6 5.7 TSN 2.86 7.3 16 26.1 27.1 29 MOFG 2.77 5.3 6.8 7.5 16.1 10.3 CASS 2.69 0.9 11 10.4 10.8 13 LMT 2.49 8.5 9.3 9.6 13.5 12.1 CHRW 2.49 0.5 3.7 4.1 6.2 6.6 HIG 2.25 8 11.3 10 16.2 12.3 MCD 2.22 4.3 8.9 7.8 8 10 HUBB 1.75 7.9 8.6 9.5 10 11.2 TNC 1.68 3.4 2.7 2.6 3.4 4.3 LANC 1.67 7.3 7.9 8.5 8.6 10.2 DLB 1.52 3.5 12.4 13.9 15.5 SCL 1.32 10.7 10.6 9.7 8.9 11 NKE 1.27 12.1 11.1 11.5 13.6 12.8 CRAI 1.19 13.5 15.8 DHI 1.18 14.8 17.7 20.7 17.9 21.9 GFF 1.1 5.9 5.3 10.6 11.7 NNI 1.05 10.3 11.5 13.3 10.8 14.4 CHDN 0.32 7.1 7.1 10.2 14.1 10.5 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

I'm always searching for dividend-growth stocks with a history of beating a market benchmark. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as my benchmark. There's plenty of analysis on it, I've written a few articles myself, but the short version encapsulates many of the tenets that dividend growth investors follow. It doesn't hurt that the performance has been spectacular, with a solid yield and growing dividends.

Here's the 10-year total return chart for SCHD versus the companies with the highest 3-year dividend increase rate. I am especially interested in the companies that have handily beaten SCHD as a starting point for more research. CRAI, NKE, DHI, HIG, NNI, and TSN have all beaten SCHD in total return over the past decade.

Data by YCharts

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.