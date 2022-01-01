NexTier Oilfield Solutions: Turning Profits With A Buyback Plan In Place

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
1.95K Followers

Summary

  • Oil services stocks are up big despite a weak tape in 2022 and slugging oil price action lately.
  • After reporting an earnings beat in October and announcing a share repurchase plan through 2023, I see upside to one small-cap energy player.
  • NexTier Oilfield will soon turn very earnings positive while free cash flow looks to jump big through 2024.
Rising prices and positive percentage price changes of Brent Crude Oil, Natural Gas and Heating Oil on a trading screen for commodities.

Torsten Asmus

Oil services stocks have crushed the S&P 500 this year. A chart making the rounds lately has been the Energy sector’s big outperformance against the underlying commodity – oil. While giving back some relative gains in the last several days, I see the trend generally continuing as energy equities remain cheap, but the risk is recessionary fears could bring down oil and gas names with high operating leverage.

Let's weigh the situation with one domestic oil equipment name that is having a great year.

Oil Services Stocks Pulling Back Within An Uptrend, Outpacing Oil ETF

Oil Services Stocks Pulling Back Within An Uptrend

Stockcharts.com

According to Bank of America Global Research, NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) is the third largest provider of U.S. land completion services, including 2.5 million hydraulic horsepower and other services. Founded in 1973 as Keane Group Inc., the company was renamed NexTier Oilfield Solutions through the merger with C&J Energy Services, Inc. in October 2019.

The Texas-based $2.5 billion market cap Energy Equipment & Services industry company within the Energy sector trades at a somewhat low 13.0 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and does not pay a dividend, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The oil services name reported a Q3 earnings beat back on October 25, but the firm missed on top-line estimates. Earlier this year, the management team was on the hunt for an acquisition and bought Continental Intermodal in a cash and stock deal. With a stock buyback plan in place after the October report, shareholder accretive activities may be on the way through 2023. On the earnings call, the company said it expects to have at least $225 million of free cash flow this year, but high capex partially offsets that strong cash generation.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see NEX earnings turning sharply into the black for FY 2022. Per-share profits are then expected to rise big next year with moderation in 2024. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is even more optimistic than what BofA expects.

So, using forward numbers, both NexTier’s operating and GAAP P/E retreat to very attractive levels in the single digits. Moreover, its EV/EBITDA multiple is exceptionally low while NEX’s free cash flow yield grows big. Overall, the earnings and free cash flow situations make me like the valuation despite Seeking Alpha's soft C+ rating.

NexTier: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

NexTier: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q4 2022 earnings date of Tuesday, February 21. The calendar is light of volatility catalysts until then, however.

Corporate Event Calendar

Corporate Event Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

NEX is consolidating in a modified and extended bull flag or simple coil pattern. Notice in the chart below how there’s a downtrend resistance line that has met with selling pressure in the last month and a half. There’s downside support, though at NEX’s rising 50-day and 200-day moving averages in the $9 to $9.50 zone.

As we wait for a bullish breakout above the $11 to $12 resistance range, notice how the RSI at the top of the chart is gradually trending lower while volume beneath the price chart is moving lower in the current share price consolidation. These are hallmarks of a bullish continuation/corrective pattern. Before this trend, volume surged in an upward share price thrust.

Putting it all together, I see a bullish setup in the making, but shares look vulnerable under $9 with an old gap under $7.50.

NEX: Bullish Consolidation - Watch $11 to $12 For A Breakout

NEX: Bullish Consolidation - Watch $11 to $12 For A Breakout

Wall Street Horizon

The Bottom Line

NexTier’s free cash flow generation, new share repurchase program, and growing bottom line make me fundamentally bullish from a value standpoint. The chart has some work to do in order to prove a resumption in the stock’s uptrend. Tactical traders should monitor the $11 to $12 range.

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
1.95K Followers
CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.