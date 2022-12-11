Just_Super

Investment thesis: Next year is set to be a very challenging year for investors. Prospects for the S&P 500 Index (SP500), the way I see it, should follow a trend of weakness in H1, 2023, with the index price staying mostly under 4,000 for most of the time, while in H2, 2023, it should start to grind higher as investors will start to look forward to a 2024 economic recovery. This 2024 recovery would be driven by a number of factors, including perhaps a wind-down of the confrontation with Russia, which should help to normalize commodities markets somewhat. A calming down of trade tensions with China might also take place. The Federal Reserve may react to weak economic growth data by reversing its monetary tightening policy, even if inflation will not be going back down to normal levels, which should also give stocks a boost.

One potential downside risk could arise from a perhaps not entirely unexpected economic implosion in Europe, as continued high energy prices may start to hit consumer sentiment as well as industrial activities harder than expected. I see the odds of such an occurrence being the highest, precisely in the second half of the year, just as investor sentiment might otherwise pick up. An upside surprise would involve a sudden reset of global economic relations that would eliminate most tensions. It would help with the flow of goods & services around the world, which would help to tame inflation, providing the economy a boost and central banks with room to reverse course. While nothing is impossible, it is a very unlikely scenario, at least for 2023.

S&P's long-term P/E average is a guide to where it might be this time next year.

Multipl.com

As we can see, until 1980, there seemed to be a very long-term trading range for the S&P at a P/E of around 15. After 1980, something changed and the S&P started trading at a significantly higher average P/E. This shift can best be inversely correlated with the U.S. 10-year government bond yield, which is a benchmark for interest rates within the broader economy.

St. Louis Fed

In the early 1980s, we saw the beginning of a four-decade cycle of constantly declining interest rates, which it seems may have just ended recently. This allowed companies to borrow more and expand, leading to more revenues & profit growth.

St. Louis Fed

Summing it all up, the higher average P/E ratio of the S&P for the past few decades was justified by higher revenue and profit growth rate expectations, fueled by constantly declining interest rates on debt. Given that we are arguably in the early stages of a long-term reversal, we should expect the S&P to start trading at lower average P/E rates going forward, perhaps trending back toward the pre-1980s levels.

Inflationary pressures are underpinned by a tight global commodities market, as well as supply chain disruptions, due to rising geopolitical frictions

It could be argued that the current rise in interest rates, which is now at levels not seen since 2010, based on the 10-year yield as a reference point, is only a temporary bleep, as the long-term global and U.S. macroeconomic trend is still leaning towards deflationary pressures, which are set to bring back the good old days of nearly-free money. The deflation of real estate prices is often cited as being an early indicator of a return to a deflationary trend. I personally find this to be a mistake because real estate can be seen as a consumer good, as well as an asset. I do believe there are deflationary pressures, but we switched from deflationary pressures for goods to deflationary pressures for assets, which is what we are seeing in the case of real estate.

A very clear divergence between assets and consumer goods in terms of inflation occurred in my view in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis. Many voices critical of the high deficits and loose monetary policy we saw in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis cited fears of inflation as a reason to oppose those policies meant to lessen the economic pain in the aftermath of the near-meltdown of the global financial system. Consumer price inflation never arrived, as it was feared that it would because there were no consumer goods shortages for all the excess money that was pumped into the economy to chase. Instead, we saw most of the excess money going into inflating assets, ranging from stocks, bonds, and precious metals, to real estate and other asset forms. We even saw the creation of a brand new asset class, namely cryptocurrencies in this period, perhaps as the most emblematic outcome of the decade-long period of investment asset inflation.

As central banks around the world went into overdrive in terms of pumping money into the economy in response to the COVID crisis, it was assumed that we will see a repeat of the post-2008 asset inflation boom, because after all, "this time is different" tends to be a losing bet most of the time. The S&P quickly blew past its pre-COVID crisis levels as soon as an economic recovery took shape.

Seeking Alpha

The post-COVID all-time high was more than 40% higher compared with pre-COVID record highs. Even now, after a significant selloff, we are still about 16% above those highs reached just before the COVID crisis.

The correction is a reflection of the fact that the market is now realizing that, unlike the post-2008 crisis investment environment, this time, money is in fact chasing consumer good scarcity, therefore the massive asset inflation we saw once the recovery started to take shape is not entirely justified. It is my investment thesis going forward that there will not be a switch back to asset inflation next year, or for many years thereafter. Commodity scarcity is an ongoing issue that will keep consumer goods inflationary pressures globally and within the U.S. economy. Global supply chain issues will also persist as geopolitical frictions continue. These scarcity issues will also cause a lack of real economic growth. Nominal growth however should still propel the stock market forward to some extent. Although it can be assumed that input inflation will put pressure on earnings. Growing debt servicing costs will also play a role in cutting into profits.

S&P's average P/E ratio will probably move back down towards long-term averages, likely to hover at around 15-20. Profit margins will be squeezed by higher production input costs, which will provide an additional drag on the S&P's trading value. Revenues will move higher in nominal terms, rising together with inflation, which I expect to be the main factor that will justify pushing the S&P higher next year from current levels. Higher revenues will provide for an increase in earnings, even as profit margins are being squeezed by the above-mentioned factors.

Investment implications:

A move in the S&P from just under 4,000 currently to 4,200 as I envision it to play out next year, is by no means anything to be excited about. A roughly 5% increase in the average composite, which is what the average investor can also expect to see, might just barely beat inflation rates next year, especially if I am correct and we will see further spikes in oil prices next year, which will put upward pressure on inflation, even if economic growth is set to be anemic.

Even this outcome is not entirely free from downside risks, mostly stemming from a potentially worsening deterioration in the global geopolitical sphere, which could further damage the global supply chains. That would mean higher inflation, as well as further downward revisions to global economic growth prospects, including here in the US. If this were to happen, my 4,200 predictions for the S&P could be significantly derailed. On the other hand, in the very unlikely event that a grand global reset was to happen in relations among the most important economic actors a significant upward revision to my S&P outlook for 2023 would be warranted. Smoothing out the major trade relationships, a re-establishing of broken ones as well as perhaps an effort to build the global supply chains back better could propel us into a cycle of declining inflation and improving economic activity growth around the world. The odds of that happening at this point seem rather low.

Taking a closer look at the details of what the S&P's trajectory might look like, I expect that for the first half of 2023, it will mostly trade below current levels, with perhaps an occasional upward leap to levels slightly over 4,000. Then, at some point in the second half of 2023, the market will start to price in a change in Fed policy, reversing the current trend of tightening, even if inflation has not been tamed, which I expect that will be the case. The Fed pivot will however look more like a pause than a reversal of its current policy of tightening. On one hand, weak economic growth will weigh on any efforts to further tighten monetary policy, while on the other hand, continued inflationary pressures will keep the monetary policy from moving back towards a more accommodating position, closer to what we became accustomed to in the past decade. The market will react, expecting a switch back from consumer goods inflation, to asset inflation, even as expectations of a global economic recovery for 2024 will intensify, which should help to propel us to that 4,200 level by the end of 2023.

The above-mentioned moves in the market are based on expectations of how the market will react to federal reserve policy shifts and expectations. As I pointed out in an article earlier this year, however, the era of "Watch the Fed" is over, even though the market does not realize it yet. Like watching one's gas tank on a road trip, I prefer to look at available resources, especially when it comes to energy as a gauge of how far we can expand in terms of global economic growth. In that regard, I expect the global liquid fuel supply to be about the same as right now, by the end of 2023. What this means is that global economic growth might only be about 1.5% to 2% next year, mostly on the back of global efficiency gains, with nothing extra coming from growing energy consumption.

These efficiency gains assumptions are based on past long-term historical trends. Real U.S. economic growth will, therefore, be less than 1% next year, given that it will most likely be much slower than growth in the developing world. Factoring in the expected downshift in the P/E trading value of the S&P, the squeeze on profits, versus revenue growth which I expect will more or less match inflation, a slow grind higher to about 4,200 for the S&P seems like the most reasonable expectation when using the energy availability model.

In terms of which sectors within the S&P we should expect to perform the best, versus which ones might be expected to underperform, the two standouts should be energy & materials. Energy, for obvious reasons, given the tight energy supply outlook. Coal & natural gas producers are set to continue enjoying high global prices, given the need to make up for reduced Russian natural gas exports, within what was an already tight market. Oil prices should be supported at a decent level as well, given potential declines in Russian exports, with few sources seemingly available to fill the void. U.S. materials should do alright as well.

As I pointed out in some recent articles, Dow Inc (DOW) and US Steel (X) are the kind of companies that have the potential to benefit from the energy crisis that is battering Europe, which serves to shut in some of their competition, even as they continue to benefit from still relatively affordable and dependable inputs in the U.S. The thesis I laid out for those companies should be valid for many materials companies found within the S&P composite.

The rest of the sectors found within the composite will most likely struggle to cope with rising input prices, even as the slow-growth economic environment will make it difficult to maintain business volumes, therefore, most companies whether in the retail, financial, or real estate sectors will find themselves squeezed, between higher costs and limited pricing power. In conclusion, the well-balanced, diversified portfolio approach may not be the way to go next year.