pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

Tax Loss Strategy

There aren't many consistent structural alpha plays remaining in the market, because over time they have been arbitraged out. But one that I think still has some juice is buying certain beaten down stocks near the end of the year, when some investors are 'harvesting' tax losses to offset other realized gains in their portfolios.

I try to implement this strategy by finding stocks trading 50% or more below their YTD highs as well as being down over longer time frames. I then attempt to screen out poorly valued stocks. Once I have a list of such stocks, I watch for 10% or 20% down dips in the latter half of December to make my buys. For any stocks that do dip into my buying zone, I like to hold them through January but then be completely out (whether at a loss or a gain) by the end of February.

In today's article, I introduce InflaRx (IFRX) as a potential candidate which I hope to buy on any downdraft between now and December 28th.

As shown in the two charts below, year to date, the stock has fallen more than 50%, and for longer term (4 or 5 years) holders, they are sitting on quite large losses and thus may well be ready to throw in the towel.

bigcharts

bigcharts

Company

IFRX is a European (German) biotech company, whose lead drug candidate, Vilobelimab, is a C5a inhibitor which has good results in Phase III trials treating critically ill Covid-19 patients, as well as promising Phase II results in pyoderma Gangrenosum (with the company in discussions with the FDA to initiate a Phase III trial), as well as an ongoing Phase II trial in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. The company is also well funded, as we'll see below, meaning that there's no reason to expect a financing during my foreseen holding period.

The company's most recent corporate presentation is from September 2022, and it includes this summary of its pipeline:

corporate presentation

Disappointments & Share Price Decline

Before discussing IFRX's current pipeline, let's address the two declines we saw in the stock charts above. The precipitous drop in 2019 was the result of a failed trial in a skin-disorder indication known as Hidradentis Suppurativa. SA author Cory Jubinville does a nice job of explaining this in his article from that timeframe.

This excerpt makes me think that the failure won't read through to other indications, but of course trial failure is the biggest risk with any biotech (with my emphasis):

C5a serves as a potent chemoattractant for neutrophil migration towards a potential injury site, leading to their subsequent release of TNF-α, a strong inflammatory marker, substantial increases in reactive oxygen species, and damage to resident cells. With the role of inflammation becoming increasingly more evident in a wide array of disorders from cancer to autoimmune disorders to even autism, C5a represents a valuable therapeutic target with diverse benefits. Circulating C5a levels in HS patients are significantly higher than in unaffected individuals, suggesting C5a and inflammation influence HS progression, serving as potential targets to mediate the disorder. InflaRx seeks to use the IFX-1 anti-C5a mAb to sequester free C5a, thus preventing neutrophil recruitment to HS lesions. Oddly, a potential flaw with this clinical trial lies in the fact that C5a actually negatively correlates with HS severity — that is, while all HS patients have significantly elevated C5a levels compared to unaffected individuals, mild HS patients have much higher circulating C5a levels than patients with severe HS. InflaRx’s IFX-1 trial enrolled moderate to severe HS patients. If C5a acts only early in HS development, it is likely that InflaRx may have missed the mark on early HS intervention in these already moderate to severe patient groups.

The share price decline in 2022, on the other hand is much more likely due to the general biotech market, see the graph below:

Data by YCharts

Critical Covid-19

The company's most advanced indication is what they call "critical Covid-19", i.e. Covid patients who end up in critical condition in the hospital, typically requiring mechanical ventilation.

The following graph shows the performance of the drug vs. placebo. As the first slide says, one out of every nine patients' lives were saved at day 28 versus placebo, though no p value is given.

corporate presentation

The safety profile also looks good vs placebo:

corporate presentation

This final slide summarizes the current situation, noting ongoing discussions with the EMA and preparations to submit for Emergency Use Authorization with the FDA:

corporate presentation

The latter point was further advanced subsequently, when on September 29th, the companied announced that (my emphasis):

InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, today submitted a request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) following encouraging interactions with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at a Type B meeting held this summer. Additionally, InflaRx has been granted Fast Track designation from the FDA for vilobelimab for the treatment of critically ill, intubated, mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients.

Pyoderma Gangrenosum

The second most advanced indication in IFRX's pipeline is for a rare life-threatening skin disorder known as pyoderma gangrenosum, which currently has no specific drug treatment options for affected patients. This slide summarizes the disease:

corporate presentation

IFRX's Phase II trial, which is still ongoing, but has interim results available is designed with three patient groups using different dosing protocols.

corporate presentation

The early results show >50% clinical remission and a dose-dependent response. The company is currently in discussions with the FDA for design and initiation of a Phase III trial.

corporate presentation

Cash Position and Valuation

In its latest quarterly earnings announcement, the company highlighted its liquidity position, which should take it through the end of 2024 or later. This, in my opinion, minimizes the risk of a near term dilutive financing (my emphasis):

Our cash position improved compared to the end of the third quarter, mainly due to cash inflows from a grant from the German government and especially through the strengthening of the US Dollar against the EURO. With a cash runway at least until year-end 2024, we are well financed to build on the significant advances we have made with our clinical programs and to follow through with the next steps, pending feedback from regulatory authorities, in developing vilobelimab both for severe COVID-19 and pyoderma gangrenosum as well as in moving our earlier-stage programs forward.

Indeed, with a market cap of $102M and current assets of $106.5M, the company is relatively de-risked. Note that, as shown in the figure below, the European way of reporting marketable securities becomes "other current assets" in US terms.

Seeking Alpha

But this is cleared up in the company's earnings release which clearly states (my emphasis):

On September 30, 2022, the Company’s total funds available were approximately €93.2 million, composed of cash and cash equivalents of €18.0 million and marketable securities of €75.2 million. These funds are expected to finance operations at least until year-end 2024.

Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings

The screen shot below shows that Seeking Alpha currently has a strong buy Quant rating on IFRX, and also shows a breakdown of the various factor grades. This again gives us some confidence in buying any potential tax loss sell-off.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

The risks here are those common to most small biotech companies, namely that any trial setback (whether for efficacy or safety) can completely derail a company. Moreover, in today's trading environment, small cap biotechs are generally in disfavor, which will be a headwind to any January bounce.

Trading Strategy

My plan is to closely monitor IFRX's stock price and trading behavior (including volume) through December 28th of 2022 (i.e. through the end of tax loss selling season). I plan to buy any dips, but will space out my buys as sometimes tax loss selling is indiscriminate and can result in big downward moves in a stock. By spacing out my buys, I hope to at least avoid being in a big hole from the onset.