Cigna Is Healthy

Dec. 14, 2022 3:14 PM ETCI2 Comments
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.1K Followers

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 13 new highs and up 9.52% in the last month.
  • Analysts have price targets from $230.00 to $385.00.

Nick Jonas And Puppy Co-Star Appear At Cigna"s Health Improvement Tour

Rachel Luna

The Chart of the Day belongs to the healthcare company Cigna (CI). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 11/18 the stock gained 4.24%.

CI Cigna

CI Price vs 20, 50,100 DMA ( )

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers. The company's Cigna Healthcare segment offers medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services for insured and self-insured customers; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans for seniors, as well as individual health insurance plans to on and off the public exchanges; and health care coverage in its international markets, as well as health care benefits for mobile individuals and employees of multinational organizations. The company also offers permanent insurance contracts sold to corporations to provide coverage on the lives of certain employees for financing employer-paid future benefit obligations. It distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut. (Yahoo Finance)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • 53.06+Weighted Alpha
  • 54.66% gain in the last year
  • Trend Seeker buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 13 new highs and up 16.21% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 6.52%
  • Recently traded at $331.53 with 50 day moving average of $313.35

Fundamental Factors:

  • Market Cap $104 billion
  • P/E 14.41
  • Dividend yield 1.32%
  • Revenue expected to grow by 3.80% this year and another 5.20% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 13.20% this year, an additional 7.20% next year and continue to compound again at an annual rate 11.48% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 8 strong buy, 5 buy and 10 hold opinions in place on this stock
  • Analysts have price targets from $230.00 to $385.00 with an average of $349.00 - wide range
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 376 to 44 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 92 to 5 for the same result
  • 32,770 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Hold 3.33
Wall Street Buy 3.91
Quant Hold 3.49

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation F C B-
Growth D- D- D+
Profitability A+ A+ A+
Momentum A A- A+
Revisions A- A- A-

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care Services

Ranked Overall

845 out of 4763

Ranked in Sector

198 out of 1198

Ranked in Industry

8 out of 60

Quant Ratings Beat The Market »

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Safety A+ A+ A+
Growth A- B+ B+
Yield C+ B- B-
Consistency A- A- A-

Dividend Grades Beat The Market »

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.1K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.