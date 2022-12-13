MarsBars

The apparel segment hasn't been pretty over the past year, as supply chain disruptions, high interest rates, and risks of a recession have all hit this sector particularly hard. In fact, industry giant V.F. Corp (VFC) recently reduced its earnings guidance for the year, sending many names down even further.

This brings me to Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), whose stock is now down by a whopping 65% this year, pushing its dividend yield now up to 10.2%. In this article, I highlight why HBI may be a good contrarian bet at such a low valuation, so let's get started.

Why HBI?

Hanesbrands is a consumer goods company that produces a range of Innerwear and Activewear for men, women, and children. It was founded over a century ago, and has a long track record of innovations, and has found success expanding to new markets. At present, it has a strong presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, and over the last 12 months, generated $6.5 billion in total revenue.

Hanesbrands' dominance is reflected by its market leading position in multiple countries, with innerwear leading the way, representing about 60% of its total sales. In North America, Hanes has a market share of 32%, more than the next two competitors Fruit of the Loom, owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), and Jockey combined. Moreover, HBI owns the increasingly popular Champion brand in the activewear segment. Management forecasts that Champion will reach $3.2 billion in global sales in 2024, up from over $2 billion in 2021.

Meanwhile, it's no secret that HBI is seeing some challenges in the current environment, especially coming after a very strong 2021, during which sales soared due to work from home and stay at home trends among its consumer base. This is reflected by a 3% YoY decline in sales on a constant currency basis during its third quarter. This was driven by a macro-driven slowdown in spending across the U.S. and in China, partially offset by innerwear growth in Australia and Other Americas and encouraging growth in Champion sales in Europe.

Moreover, like other clothing manufacturers such as V.F. Corp (VFC), HBI has faced margin pressure from higher raw material and transport costs, as well as from a rebound in supply chains, resulting in overstock of inventory, resulting in Gross Margin declining by 500 basis points to 33.7%.

Looking forward, I see potential for margins to remain under pressure as HBI works through its inventory in the near term. However, cost inflation should ease, as energy prices have come far down from their peaks this year, thereby easing pressure on HBI's margins. According to Jeremy Siegel last week, inflation has already peaked and he believes the Fed is looking at stale housing data that belies the true economy.

Moreover, even if we do enter a recession next year, innerwear is a category that generally holds up well in an economic downturn, as consumers will cut back on luxuries and travel before they cut back on underwear. HBI also stands to benefit from management's full potential strategy, which seeks to reignite HBI's innerwear business and turn Champion into a highly visible global growth brand, while realizing cost efficiencies through supply chain simplifications.

Importantly, HBI is making good progress on reducing its number of distribution centers, and it already has the advantage of having its own manufacturing facilities. It intends on building upon these strengths and advantages, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

We highlighted the work we are doing on our distribution network. This includes consolidating to fewer bigger DCs in the U.S., increasing the use of direct ship to large retail partners, the use of dedicated D2C facilities as well as increased use of automation. With respect to our owned manufacturing operations, through this analysis, we reconfirmed our cost advantage. We know we can internally produce high-volume cotton-based products quicker and at a lower cost than our sourcing partners. And we are continuing to build on this advantage by getting more efficient and taking opportunities to optimize our global footprint.

It's worth noting that HBI has a BB rated balance sheet, which is two notches below investment grade. However, management is working to increase financial flexibility, having amended a credit agreement last quarter. Over time, I'd like to see HBI achieve an investment grade rating.

Meanwhile, HBI currently yields 10% at the current price of $5.88. The $0.15 quarterly dividend is also well covered by adjusted EPS of $0.29 during the third quarter. Can the dividend be cut? Of course it can, as no dividend is 100% safe. However, I don't see a need for it at this time unless if sales take a turn for worse or if HBI decides to accelerate debt paydown.

Lastly, HBI appears to be very cheap at present with a forward PE of just 6.1. As shown below, this valuation sits at less than half of HBI's long-term normal PE of 12.3. Analysts estimate flattish EPS growth next year, and double-digit EPS growth in 2024, and have an average price target of $8.09, which appears to be conservative but still translates to potentially strong capital returns from the current price.

HBI Valuation (FAST Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

Hanesbrands is a well-known apparel company with market leading positioning in many countries. It has faced challenges in the form of higher raw material and transport costs, as well as inventory overstocks resulting in lower gross margins. Going forward, cost inflation should ease and HBI stands to benefit from its own manufacturing facilities and supply chain simplifications.

Its Champion brand could also be a top-line growth driver for the company. Meanwhile, HBI sports a very high and covered dividend yield and trades at half of its normal valuation. At such a low valuation, it appears many of the risks have been more than baked in. As such, I view HBI as being a speculative buy for investors who can stomach near-term volatility and have an above average risk appetite.