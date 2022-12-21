VOOG: Vanguard's S&P 500 Growth ETF Is Over-Weight Big Tech

Summary

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF is down 25.9% during the 2022 bear market -despite the fact that the top big-tech growth companies continue to generate strong free cash flow.
  • That being the case, a contrarian investor might think that the lower valuation level of VOOG may mean it is a launching-pad for a high-performance rebound in 2023.
  • The fund has a 0.10% expense fee, holds 242 companies and has an average ROE of 32.9% while trading at a still hefty valuation premium to the S&P500.
  • Today, I'll take a closer look at the VOOG ETF to see if it might be a good opportunity for investors who might be underweight companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google.

The big high-tech technology stocks have gotten absolutely hammered by the 2022 bear-market. That being the case, the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) has gotten creamed as well and has significantly underperformed the broad (

VOOG ETF Top-10 Holdings

Vanguard

Valuation Metrics: VOOG versus VOO

Vanguard

U.S. Dollar Index

