Tesla: Margin Pressure Could Lead To Lower Valuation

Summary

  • Tesla has cut prices of the Model 3 and Model Y in China, due to demand issues, which is negative for its gross margin.
  • Pressure on gross margins is more structural than cyclical, impacting negatively its valuation.
  • While its shares are no longer overvalued, there isn’t no margin of safety at current levels.
Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is currently fairly valued after its share price correction suffered in recent months, but to become a buyer, a margin of safety is required and further downside may exist if gross margin continues to decrease

2022

Production capacity (Tesla)

2022

Model Y - Portuguese website (Tesla)

2022

Gross margin (Tesla)

2022

Capex (Author calculations)

