U.S. Bancorp (USB) Presents at Barclays 21st Annual Global Financial Services Conference Call Transcript

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Barclays 21st Annual Global Financial Services Conference Call September 13, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Cecere - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

John Stern - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Goldberg - Barclays

Jason Goldberg

Great. Showing nine o'clock. Next up, very pleased to have U.S. Bancorp with us today. From the company Andy Cecere, Chairman, President and CEO. And we also have John Stern, who became -- who been at the company for a while, but became CFO I think like two weeks ago. Yeah. So John, welcome to the new role.

John Stern

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jason Goldberg

Andy, maybe the first place to start, and I apologize, but we can just get it out of the way and then kind of maybe build off of that is, two weeks to go in the quarter, you kind of have quarterly guidance out there, third quarter full year guidance, maybe kind of start with kind of any updates to that. And things playing out as expected, better or worse and have some puts and takes.

Andrew Cecere

Good morning, Jason. It's great to be here again this year. So let me start with the macro guidance and then John will talk a little bit about our specific guidance. From a macro standpoint, I think what we're seeing is consistent with what you're hearing from other banks, which is the consumer remains strong. So from a spend level, from a deposit level, by strata, from a credit quality standpoint, all a little bit better than pre-COVID levels, but all starting to trend towards normalization. So, spend levels are starting to get towards normalization. Credit balances are all starting to normalize. So, consumer remains strong, but again, starting to migrate towards normalization.

