Waste Connections: Revenue Growth And Margin Expansion Signaling Strong Future Performance

Oct. 31, 2023 1:48 AM ETWaste Connections, Inc. (WCN), WCN:CA1 Comment
Summary

  • Waste Connections reported strong performance in Q3 2023, with revenue increasing by 9.8% and adjusted EBITDA increasing by 14.1% compared to the previous year.
  • The company saw growth in landfill gas sales and E&P waste revenue, showcasing its ability to capitalize on opportunities in renewable energy and waste management.
  • WCN's management has provided positive guidance for 2024, projecting high single-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA and mid- to high-single-digit growth in revenue, driven by solid waste management and acquisitions.

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Waste Connections (TSX:WCN:CA) stock when I wrote about it the last time, as I expected the company to adeptly execute its strategic plans, particularly in enhancing margins

I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

u
user1416
Today, 2:08 AM
To me, it looked like their growth is coming from price increases. I didn't see any organic growth or increasing collection volumes. Their problems in Texas and California are going to cause a change in guidance for FY2023. Clearly the market did not like this report.
