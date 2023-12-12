Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Golden Entertainment: Successful Divestitures, And Cheap

Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
1.01K Followers

Summary

  • Golden Entertainment has delivered better-than-expected quarterly earnings and is expected to see FCF growth in 2024 and 2025.
  • The company operates a diversified entertainment platform, including 8 casino properties and distributed gaming operations.
  • Golden's focus on marketing, loyalty programs, and employee growth may lead to new net sales growth, but it faces risks from legal compliance and intense competition.

view to cowboy Vic in the Fremont street by night, illuminated by light bulbs and entrance of Fremont street experience in Las Vegas, USA

travelview

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) delivered better than expected earnings results, and many analysts out there are expecting FCF growth in 2024 and 2025. Considering the recent divestitures made at very decent valuations, I would be expecting a successful

This article was written by

Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
1.01K Followers
I am an M&A investment advisor with 10+ years of experience. I used to work for a big institution. I like M&A deals, value investing, and emerging markets. If you see an error please contact: wangluxem@financier.comQuingshan Capital Management provides articles for informational purposes only. I only give my opinion. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on my articles constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDEN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GDEN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GDEN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GDEN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.