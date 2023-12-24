Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DSTL: An Alpha-Generating ETF Positioned To Gain Significantly

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.98K Followers

Summary

  • DSTL is an actively managed FCF-focused ETF, prioritizing fundamental stability and value.
  • DSTL has an exceedingly convincing performance track record, as it beat IVV in 33 out of 61 of its full trading months since its launch in October 2018.
  • There is a solid factor mix under the hood, with a plethora of adequately valued, cash-rich names with low leverage and impressive capital efficiency.
  • This is an excellent combination for the current market environment, so I upgrade DSTL to a Buy.

US $100 bill bundles

PM Images

I have been covering the Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) since January 2022. Today, I would like to upgrade this investment vehicle that I rated a Hold twice in the past, including the

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.98K Followers
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DSTL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DSTL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DSTL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.