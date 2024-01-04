Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Citigroup: A Surprising 4% Yielding Top Analyst Pick For 2024, What Price I'd Buy

Jan. 04, 2024
Summary

  • Citigroup has struggled over the past 15 years, with a high-cost structure and lack of direction preventing it from recovering as quickly as its competitors.
  • Jane Fraser, the new CEO of Citigroup, has begun taking concrete action to cut costs and improve profitability.
  • Analyst Mike Mayo believes that Citigroup can turn around by simplifying its business, reducing headcount, and buying back stock at a cheap price. He has a $70 price target for this year and a $119 price target in three years.
  • Given Citi's history and the recent run-up, I'd require a greater margin of safety to buy. However, I'm interested in buying the stock if it pulls back.
Citi headquarters in London

_ultraforma_

During the golden age of finance in the 1990s and 2000s, Citigroup (NYSE:C) rose to prominence while delivering returns in excess of 30x to shareholders with the foresight to buy early. But by the time of the 2008 financial crisis, the

This article was written by

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TFC, BAC, MS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

R
Rhoda711
Today, 5:10 PM
Comments (4.51K)
Nice
Thx for buy range
b
brendan37
Today, 4:57 PM
Comments (41)
I don’t think it will pull back. It’s too cheap plus the economy is hitting on all cylinders for the time being. Maybe in about 3 years it may go back to 45 and under.
s
saratogasfinest
Today, 4:36 PM
Comments (72)
They prob just need to meet earnings, announce some cuts and a buy back while keeping or raising guidance and the stock will pop
s
sailingawa
Today, 4:31 PM
Comments (81)
I took have a 41 cost + cash div, everyone seems to just want to make excuses
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 4:29 PM
Comments (8.84K)
Dude, where were you back in October? I bought C then at $41.48. You are right about that being the sweet spot, but I'm not sure it will get back to that any time soon.

Waiting for the Fraser job drop any day now. Something like 8-10,000 to go this year, I suspect. I think that's what the market is anticipating with the runup.
M
MDN1
Today, 4:33 PM
Comments (2.23K)
@thirdcamper LOL. C'mon Logan U so silly
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 4:50 PM
Comments (8.84K)
@Logan Kane If Mayo is right -- and note that he was right about JPM last year, and is as you note a very long-time C critic who has now flipped -- then even buying now will double your money in three years. I suspect he's right. Might not be worth waiting for the perfect price any more, better to buy on any pullback even if it doesn't get that low again.
r
rockjcp
Today, 4:27 PM
Comments (8.43K)
Solid article! JF has Citi humming!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

