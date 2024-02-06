Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arbor Realty Trust: Challenges Ahead, But The Dividend Looks Safe

Feb. 06, 2024 7:05 PM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) Stock3 Comments
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.68K Followers

Summary

  • Arbor Realty Trust is well-prepared for a challenging environment in the multifamily housing market.
  • The company has seen some credit quality issues but has mitigated them through loan restructurings and building up cash reserves.
  • The stock is currently valued at around 1.0x book value and yields about 13.7%, making it a solid "Hold."
Apartment Buidling

Kirpal Kooner

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is set to face a more challenging environment, but the company looks well prepared and the dividend seems safe.

Company Profile

ABR is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that operates in two business segments. In its Structured Business, the

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.68K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

R
RagTopGypsy
Yesterday, 7:17 PM
Comments (69)
Here we go……
TheBankZhar profile picture
TheBankZhar
Yesterday, 7:15 PM
Comments (50)
lol I will pound the under on the dividend being safe
beach_trader profile picture
beach_trader
Yesterday, 7:18 PM
Comments (1.08K)
@TheBankZhar this article doesn’t even attempt analysis. I don’t know why these authors pound out multiple articles a day that barely scratch the surface - must be some business model where that makes sense.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ABR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ABR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.