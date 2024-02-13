Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WEC Energy Group: A High-Quality Dividend Compounder To Buy Now

Feb. 13, 2024 8:00 AM ETWEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Stock1 Comment
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.27K Followers

Summary

  • I love owning companies with a proven track record of rewarding shareholders with rising dividend payments.
  • WEC Energy Group's total operating revenue fell as its non-GAAP diluted EPS surged higher in Q4.
  • The electric and gas utility has the balance sheet and cash flow needed to carry out its five-year capital plan.
  • Shares of WEC Energy Group could be trading meaningfully below fair value.
  • The utility offers a 4%+ starting yield, with an underlying payout that could keep growing by 6% to 7% annually.

High voltage towers at sunset background. Power lines against the sky

A shot of high-voltage power lines at sunset.

Anton Petrus/Moment via Getty Images

Dividend growth investing doesn't have to be complicated. Better yet, it should be as simple as possible. When I'm screening companies to add to my dividend growth portfolio, I look

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.27K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WEC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:37 AM
Comments (7.9K)
Great article. WEC has been a core holding for my mother-in-law for at least 4 decades. Because of likely future increased electrical demand due to AI and the cloud, I am currently exploring adding WEC, AEP or DUK to our family's main portfolio that does not currently include any utilities. That was a good decision on my part as Utilities have all substantially underperformed the S&P over the past year, with the S&P up substantially and Utilities down substantially. Any thoughts on which of the three is better now? I would rank them DUK, AEP and WEC, in that order.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WEC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WEC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WEC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.