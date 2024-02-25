Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chord Energy And Enerplus: A Marriage That Makes Sense

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chord Energy and Enerplus are merging in a stock and cash transaction valued at $11 billion, offering a premium to Enerplus shareholders.
  • The merger will create a leading player in the Williston Basin, with a combined daily output of 254,000 boe.
  • The combined firm expects to achieve $150 million in annual cost savings and generate $1.2 billion in free cash flow per year.
  • In all, this transaction seems to make sense even without the planned synergies.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

After the market closed on February 21st, the management teams at Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) announced that the two companies would be combining together into a single firm in order to

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is in cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
30.21K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Jimmy Grisham profile picture
Jimmy Grisham
Today, 12:49 AM
Comments (603)
Owner of a decent position in ERF (my largest equity position). I like the combination. I plan to hold the CHRD stock I receive. The cash sweetener is excellent. Dividend will be double that of ERF not counting specials.
s
schranker
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (44)
An added bonus to the merger is ERF can officially close their Canadian Office. I've heard the Canadian Gov't is tough on oil and mining so being an ERF shareholder I feel this is the perfect match.

We do need Chord to hit $200 or so by mid-March and a little higher at closing.
a
auzadventure
Yesterday, 11:33 PM
Comments (777)
Should be $19.50 per erf chord better go up
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CHRD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHRD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHRD
--
ERF
--
ERF:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.