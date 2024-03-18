Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Argo Blockchain: Bleak Prospects (Rating Downgrade)

Mar. 18, 2024 10:43 AM ETArgo Blockchain plc (ARBKF) Stock
Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.92K Followers

Summary

  • Argo Blockchain has been losing money and recently appointed a new CEO, leading to a pessimistic outlook for its prospects.
  • The company's business model has not proven itself, with significant operating and comprehensive losses.
  • The weak balance sheet, heavy cash burn, and outstanding debt raise concerns about liquidity, potentially leading to further share dilution or bankruptcy.

IT engineers checking servers in server room

simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain (OTCPK:ARBKF) has been losing money and recently got a new chief executive. Despite that, I remain downbeat about its prospects.

Mea culpa. I last wrote about Argo in my May 2022 “buy” piece

This article was written by

Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.92K Followers
I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARBKF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARBKF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARBKF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.