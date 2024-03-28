Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rivian: After A Crash From $179 To $10, I'm Buying

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
11.65K Followers

Summary

  • Rivian shares have plummeted from $179 to $10, representing extreme highs and lows in the EV sector.
  • The stock is oversold and could be due for a rebound, potentially forming a bullish double bottom.
  • Rivian stands out as a leader in the EV industry with successful collaborations and potential future deals with major companies like Ford, Amazon, and possibly Apple.

Amazon Prime Rivian EV

400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares have been crushed over the last couple of years. I remember when I saw this stock trading up to around the $170 range, and I was wondering what are people thinking, paying this

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
11.65K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RIVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIVN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIVN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News