VFLO: My Favorite Dividend ETF For Today's Accelerating Economy

Summary

  • The economy appears to be accelerating with consumer expenditures and red hot jobs numbers pushing GDP growth estimates to 2.5% or higher.
  • Interest rates have been rising as the Fed's ability to cut rates gets pushed back. Yet stocks keep rallying because good news is always good news for earnings and dividends.
  • In the short term, interest rates can dominate stock returns, but in the long term (since 1871 and 1991) 97% of returns are explained by dividends and earnings.
  • Inflation is coming down slowly but steadily, and high productivity creates the potential for GDP to keep accelerating up to 3.8% in the coming year.
  • Of all the ETFs I track and own, one combines the qualities of deep value, quality, and growth in such an optimal package, that a 30% rally nine months is completely justified. This dividend ETF is red hot and still dirt cheap at 7X cash-adjusted earnings (0.7 PEG).
open vault door and money dollars coming out.

tiero

Please note that this week is the quarterly Master List fundamentals update. Every quarter, after earnings, I update all necessary fundamentals for the DK 500 Master List, which enables valuation-based ratings to operate automatically in real time.

Thus, this is the

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

