Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble And Baidu On Watch

Economic reports in the week ahead include updates on retail sales, industrial production, housing starts, and existing home sales. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve will release the latest Beige Book report and many members will be out on the speaking circuit as investors stay laser-focused on when interest rates may be cut. Bank of America said it thinks the acceleration of inflation this year makes a cut prior to December challenging. On Seeking Alpha, analyst WYCO Researcher presented the contrarian view that the Federal Reserve should raise rates at the next meeting of the policymaking committee.

The earnings calendar ramps up in the week ahead, with Goldman Sachs (GS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Netflix (NFLX), and Procter & Gamble (PG) some of the big companies set to report. In the tech sector, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) will host its annual flagship AI developer conference. Cryptocurrency traders have the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving event set to fire off during the week. Seeking Alpha analyst Mike Fay has a deep dive on how investors should view spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, April 15 - Goldman Sachs (GS), Charles Schwab (SCHW), and M&T Bank (MTB). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, April 16 - UnitedHealth (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), Rio Tinto (RIO), and United Airlines (UAL). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, April 17 - Abbott Laboratories (ABT), U.S. Bancorp (USB), Kinder Morgan (KMI), VinFast Auto (VFS), Las Vegas Sands (

