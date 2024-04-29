Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Textron: A Post-Earnings Plunge Is My Buying Opportunity

Apr. 29, 2024 3:46 AM ETTextron Inc. (TXT) Stock
Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
12.19K Followers

Summary

  • Textron is a conglomerate involved in defense, aviation, industrial products, and more.
  • TXT stock plunged by about 10% after the company reported Q1 results for 2024, presenting a buying opportunity.
  • Textron's Q1 earnings slightly missed expectations, but the company completed $317 million in share buybacks and has strong earnings estimates for the future.

Textron AirLand Scorpion aircraft on approach to land at RAF Fairford.

Ryan Fletcher/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is a conglomerate, leading in defense, aviation, industrial products and more. This company owns several well-known brands such as Bell, and Cessna, which can be seen below. Textron makes everything from planes to golf carts, to helicopters to

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
12.19K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TXT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TXT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TXT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TXT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News