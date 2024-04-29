Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google Q1: Cloud Growth Acceleration And Margin Improvement Are Important

Summary

  • Alphabet/Google's Q1 results beat market expectations, with a 14.4% increase in Google Search revenue and a 28.4% YoY growth in their cloud business.
  • The operating margin of Google Cloud has shown steady improvement, indicating potential for future margin expansion.
  • Alphabet's AI models, including Gemini, are being implemented across their advertising ecosystem, strengthening their core advantage in the digital advertising market.

A man is using a notebook computer to searching for information. A virtual screen of the Search website browser for finding data on the internet. Global network, search engine optimization technology

Ole_CNX

In my previous article, I expressed my bullish view on Alphabet Inc. aka Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), highlighting the normalization of the advertising business, and their AI model of Gemini. Alphabet released their Q1 FY24

