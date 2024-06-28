Tesla Stock: Stay Away From It

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
3.47K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s latest earnings show deteriorating fundamentals, with a 9% drop in revenue and a 55% decline in net profit margin.
  • EV deliveries have decreased, operating expenses have increased, and the stock price remains high compared to competitors.
  • Risks to a bearish thesis include potential innovations, market share growth in China, and strong global EV sales.
  • But the stock is highly expensive, while the recent news is not encouraging.

Tesla Super Charging Station in Maienfeld allowing free charging of all Tesla cars within an hour

makasana

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk recently called on Warren Buffett to take a stake in Tesla. But a Tesla stake is not a great fit for Buffett or any other value investor. I wrote that

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
3.47K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News