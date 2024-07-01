3 Buyable Berkshire Dividend Dogs From June And 6 To Watch

Jul. 01, 2024 2:52 PM ETKHC, SIRI, PARA, ALLY, BAC, JEF, KR, C, KO, DEO, LPX, V, LEN, MA, CVX, PARAA, CHEV:CA
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This Berkshire/Buffett holdings list from Kiplinger first appeared on 5/16/24 on the Berkshire Hathaway SEC Form 13F. Kiplinger, YCharts, and Dogs-of-The-Dow all track this Berkshire batch. Here is your 6/28/24 YCharts update.
  • 25 of 41 current Berkshire-owned-stocks pay dividends. As of 6/28/24, the top ten ranged from 2.41% to 4.97% by annual yield, and 38 of 41 ranged from 0.60% to 71.4% by broker-estimated target-price-upsides.
  • Analyst-estimated top-ten net gains from Berkshire’s June dividend dogs ranged from 15.93% to 40.57% from DEO, PARA, KHC, and SIRI, as per YCharts.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Berkshire-held June dividend stocks showed 7.9% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) Berkshire-collected dogs led the June dividend payers.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Another fine mess we have got into!

Groomee/E+ via Getty Images

Foreword

Dan Burrows says in Kiplinger Investing:

"The Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is a diverse set of blue chips and, increasingly, lesser-known growth bets. Here's a look at every stock picked by Warren Buffett and his lieutenants."

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
30.48K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same. Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KHC--
The Kraft Heinz Company
SIRI--
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
PARA--
Paramount Global
ALLY--
Ally Financial Inc.
BAC--
Bank of America Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News