Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 28

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
(BAC)
|
9/6
|
9/27
|
0.24
|
0.26
|
8.33%
|
2.50%
|
11
|
Bank7 Corp.
|
(BSVN)
|
9/26
|
10/9
|
0.21
|
0.24
|
14.29%
|
2.27%
|
6
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
|
(CFR)
|
8/30
|
9/15
|
0.92
|
0.95
|
3.26%
|
3.17%
|
31
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
8/9
|
8/23
|
0.46
|
0.4625
|
0.54%
|
6.82%
|
10
|
Cintas Corporation
|
(CTAS)
|
8/15
|
9/3
|
1.35
|
1.56
|
15.56%
|
0.82%
|
42
|
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(CTBI)
|
9/13
|
10/1
|
0.46
|
0.47
|
2.17%
|
3.60%
|
44
|
First Community Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
8/8
|
8/23
|
0.29
|
0.31
|
6.90%
|
2.77%
|
13
|
FirstCash, Inc.
|
(FCFS)
|
8/15
|
8/30
|
0.35
|
0.38
|
8.57%
|
1.36%
|
9
|
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
|
(HOMB)
|
8/14
|
9/4
|
0.18
|
0.195
|
8.33%
|
2.73%
|
14
|
Kellanova
|
(K)
|
9/3
|
9/13
|
0.56
|
0.57
|
1.79%
|
3.97%
|
21
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
8/30
|
9/15
|
0.32
|
0.34
|
6.25%
|
2.73%
|
12
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
8/6
|
8/14
|
0.8925
|
0.905
|
1.40%
|
13.82%
|
11
|
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
|
(ORRF)
|
8/8
|
8/15
|
0.2
|
0.23
|
15.00%
|
2.67%
|
10
|
Principal Financial Group, Inc.
|
(PFG)
|
9/5
|
9/27
|
0.71
|
0.72
|
1.41%
|
3.53%
|
16
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
(PFIS)
|
8/30
|
9/15
|
0.41
|
0.6175
|
50.61%
|
4.89%
|
8
|
Republic Services, Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
10/2
|
10/15
|
0.535
|
0.58
|
8.41%
|
1.22%
|
22
|
1st Source Corporation
|
(SRCE)
|
8/5
|
8/15
|
0.34
|
0.36
|
5.88%
|
2.20%
|
37
|
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|
(SWK)
|
9/3
|
9/17
|
0.81
|
0.82
|
1.23%
|
3.44%
|
57
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jul 29 (Ex-Div 7/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
8/27
|
1.55 CAD
|
87.33
|
5.11%
|
9
|
Celanese Corporation
|
(CE)
|
8/12
|
0.7
|
139.08
|
2.01%
|
14
Tuesday Jul 30 (Ex-Div 7/31)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
8/14
|
0.25
|
68.73
|
4.36%
|
12
|
A. O. Smith Corporation
|
(AOS)
|
8/15
|
0.32
|
84.5
|
1.51%
|
30
|
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|
(EPD)
|
8/14
|
0.525
|
29.94
|
7.01%
|
27
|
H.B. Fuller Company
|
(FUL)
|
8/14
|
0.2225
|
85.21
|
1.04%
|
55
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
(KMI)
|
8/15
|
0.2875
|
21.37
|
5.38%
|
7
|
Alliant Energy Corporation
|
(LNT)
|
8/15
|
0.48
|
56.01
|
3.43%
|
21
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
8/15
|
0.925
|
104.19
|
3.55%
|
11
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
8/20
|
0.265
|
31.33
|
3.38%
|
13
|
NNN REIT, Inc.
|
(NNN)
|
8/15
|
0.58
|
45.52
|
5.10%
|
35
|
Northwest Natural Holding Company
|
(NWN)
|
8/15
|
0.4875
|
40.71
|
4.79%
|
68
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
10/15
|
0.123333
|
40.43
|
3.66%
|
14
|
Texas Instruments Incorporated
|
(TXN)
|
8/13
|
1.3
|
201.99
|
2.57%
|
20
|
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
|
(VRTS)
|
8/15
|
1.9
|
234.48
|
3.24%
|
6
|
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|
(WST)
|
8/7
|
0.2
|
284.76
|
0.28%
|
31
Wednesday Jul 31 (Ex-Div 8/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The AES Corporation
|
(AES)
|
8/15
|
0.1725
|
17.52
|
3.94%
|
13
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
8/15
|
0.675
|
323
|
0.84%
|
13
|
Ames National Corporation
|
(ATLO)
|
8/15
|
0.27
|
21.62
|
5.00%
|
13
|
Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
8/15
|
0.5
|
391.16
|
0.51%
|
24
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
8/15
|
0.1725
|
14.88
|
4.64%
|
22
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
8/15
|
0.155
|
12.38
|
5.01%
|
22
|
D.R. Horton, Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
8/8
|
0.3
|
176.94
|
0.68%
|
10
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|
(FELE)
|
8/15
|
0.25
|
106.22
|
0.94%
|
32
|
Matson, Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
9/5
|
0.34
|
130.36
|
1.04%
|
13
|
NRG Energy, Inc.
|
(NRG)
|
8/15
|
0.4075
|
73.71
|
2.21%
|
5
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
8/15
|
0.263
|
58.07
|
5.43%
|
31
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
|
(PNW)
|
9/3
|
0.88
|
84.71
|
4.16%
|
12
Thursday Aug 1 (Ex-Div 8/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
CMS Energy Corporation
|
(CMS)
|
8/30
|
0.515
|
62.96
|
3.27%
|
18
|
East West Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EWBC)
|
8/16
|
0.55
|
87.97
|
2.50%
|
7
|
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|
(FCF)
|
8/16
|
0.13
|
18.58
|
2.80%
|
8
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|
(JBHT)
|
8/16
|
0.43
|
171.54
|
1.00%
|
21
|
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|
(LW)
|
8/30
|
0.36
|
56.71
|
2.54%
|
8
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
(NSC)
|
8/20
|
1.35
|
247.22
|
2.18%
|
7
|
Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(PSTL)
|
8/30
|
0.24
|
14.77
|
6.50%
|
6
Friday Aug 2 (Ex-Div 8/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
8/16
|
1.48
|
439.54
|
1.35%
|
20
|
Eaton Corporation plc
|
(ETN)
|
8/23
|
0.94
|
297.79
|
1.26%
|
15
|
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
|
(HFBL)
|
8/19
|
0.13
|
11.95
|
4.35%
|
11
|
Independent Bank Corporation
|
(IBCP)
|
8/15
|
0.24
|
34.29
|
2.80%
|
11
|
IDACORP, Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
8/30
|
0.83
|
97.5
|
3.41%
|
12
|
Matthews International Corporation
|
(MATW)
|
8/19
|
0.24
|
28.1
|
3.42%
|
29
|
Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|
(PEBO)
|
8/19
|
0.4
|
33.94
|
4.71%
|
9
|
SJW Group
|
(SJW)
|
9/3
|
0.4
|
60.87
|
2.63%
|
57
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
ABM Industries Incorporated
|
(ABM)
|
8/5
|
0.225
|
1.6%
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
(BK)
|
8/2
|
0.47
|
2.9%
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
(BMY)
|
8/1
|
0.6
|
4.8%
|
Brady Corporation
|
(BRC)
|
7/31
|
0.235
|
1.3%
|
Camden National Corporation
|
(CAC)
|
7/31
|
0.42
|
4.1%
|
City Holding Company
|
(CHCO)
|
7/31
|
0.715
|
2.3%
|
Dillard's, Inc.
|
(DDS)
|
8/5
|
0.25
|
0.2%
|
Edison International
|
(EIX)
|
7/31
|
0.78
|
4.0%
|
The Ensign Group, Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
7/31
|
0.06
|
0.2%
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(EOG)
|
7/31
|
0.91
|
2.9%
|
First United Corporation
|
(FUNC)
|
8/1
|
0.2
|
2.9%
|
GFL Environmental Inc.
|
(GFL)
|
7/31
|
0.014
|
0.1%
|
Globe Life Inc.
|
(GL)
|
8/1
|
0.24
|
1.1%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
7/31
|
0.0251
|
2.3%
|
Investar Holding Corporation
|
(ISTR)
|
7/31
|
0.1
|
2.1%
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
(JPM)
|
7/31
|
1.15
|
2.2%
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(KWR)
|
7/31
|
0.455
|
1.0%
|
Lakeland Financial Corporation
|
(LKFN)
|
8/5
|
0.48
|
2.7%
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
7/31
|
1.47
|
4.1%
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
7/31
|
0.475
|
1.7%
|
Morningstar, Inc.
|
(MORN)
|
7/31
|
0.405
|
0.5%
|
Norwood Financial Corp.
|
(NWFL)
|
8/1
|
0.3
|
4.1%
|
Owens Corning
|
(OC)
|
8/2
|
0.6
|
1.3%
|
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(PNC)
|
8/5
|
1.6
|
3.5%
|
Pentair plc
|
(PNR)
|
8/2
|
0.23
|
1.0%
|
PSB Holdings, Inc.
|
7/31
|
0.32
|
2.6%
|
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc.
|
8/5
|
0.13
|
4.6%
|
RGC Resources, Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
8/1
|
0.2
|
3.6%
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
7/31
|
0.46
|
1.6%
|
Stryker Corporation
|
(SYK)
|
7/31
|
0.8
|
1.0%
|
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
(TD)
|
7/31
|
1.02 CAD
|
5.0%
|
Trinity Industries, Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
7/31
|
0.28
|
3.4%
|
UDR, Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
7/31
|
0.425
|
4.1%
|
Union Bankshares, Inc.
|
(UNB)
|
8/1
|
0.36
|
5.5%
|
Universal Corporation
|
(UVV)
|
8/5
|
0.81
|
6.0%
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
8/1
|
0.665
|
6.6%
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
7/31
|
0.88
|
1.3%
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
7/31
|
2.7
|
2.1%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!