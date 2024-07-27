Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 28

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 9/6 9/27 0.24 0.26 8.33% 2.50% 11 Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) 9/26 10/9 0.21 0.24 14.29% 2.27% 6 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 8/30 9/15 0.92 0.95 3.26% 3.17% 31 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 8/9 8/23 0.46 0.4625 0.54% 6.82% 10 Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 8/15 9/3 1.35 1.56 15.56% 0.82% 42 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 9/13 10/1 0.46 0.47 2.17% 3.60% 44 First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 8/8 8/23 0.29 0.31 6.90% 2.77% 13 FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 8/15 8/30 0.35 0.38 8.57% 1.36% 9 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 8/14 9/4 0.18 0.195 8.33% 2.73% 14 Kellanova (K) 9/3 9/13 0.56 0.57 1.79% 3.97% 21 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 8/30 9/15 0.32 0.34 6.25% 2.73% 12 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 8/6 8/14 0.8925 0.905 1.40% 13.82% 11 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 8/8 8/15 0.2 0.23 15.00% 2.67% 10 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 9/5 9/27 0.71 0.72 1.41% 3.53% 16 Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 8/30 9/15 0.41 0.6175 50.61% 4.89% 8 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 10/2 10/15 0.535 0.58 8.41% 1.22% 22 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 8/5 8/15 0.34 0.36 5.88% 2.20% 37 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 9/3 9/17 0.81 0.82 1.23% 3.44% 57 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jul 29 (Ex-Div 7/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank of Montreal (BMO) 8/27 1.55 CAD 87.33 5.11% 9 Celanese Corporation (CE) 8/12 0.7 139.08 2.01% 14 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Jul 30 (Ex-Div 7/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 8/14 0.25 68.73 4.36% 12 A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 8/15 0.32 84.5 1.51% 30 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 8/14 0.525 29.94 7.01% 27 H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 8/14 0.2225 85.21 1.04% 55 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 8/15 0.2875 21.37 5.38% 7 Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 8/15 0.48 56.01 3.43% 21 Morgan Stanley (MS) 8/15 0.925 104.19 3.55% 11 NiSource Inc. (NI) 8/20 0.265 31.33 3.38% 13 NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) 8/15 0.58 45.52 5.10% 35 Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 8/15 0.4875 40.71 4.79% 68 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 10/15 0.123333 40.43 3.66% 14 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 8/13 1.3 201.99 2.57% 20 Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) 8/15 1.9 234.48 3.24% 6 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 8/7 0.2 284.76 0.28% 31 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Jul 31 (Ex-Div 8/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The AES Corporation (AES) 8/15 0.1725 17.52 3.94% 13 Aon plc (AON) 8/15 0.675 323 0.84% 13 Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 8/15 0.27 21.62 5.00% 13 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 8/15 0.5 391.16 0.51% 24 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 8/15 0.1725 14.88 4.64% 22 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 8/15 0.155 12.38 5.01% 22 D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 8/8 0.3 176.94 0.68% 10 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 8/15 0.25 106.22 0.94% 32 Matson, Inc. (MATX) 9/5 0.34 130.36 1.04% 13 NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) 8/15 0.4075 73.71 2.21% 5 Realty Income Corporation (O) 8/15 0.263 58.07 5.43% 31 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 9/3 0.88 84.71 4.16% 12 Click to enlarge

Thursday Aug 1 (Ex-Div 8/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 8/30 0.515 62.96 3.27% 18 East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 8/16 0.55 87.97 2.50% 7 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) 8/16 0.13 18.58 2.80% 8 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 8/16 0.43 171.54 1.00% 21 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 8/30 0.36 56.71 2.54% 8 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 8/20 1.35 247.22 2.18% 7 Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) 8/30 0.24 14.77 6.50% 6 Click to enlarge

Friday Aug 2 (Ex-Div 8/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 8/16 1.48 439.54 1.35% 20 Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 8/23 0.94 297.79 1.26% 15 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 8/19 0.13 11.95 4.35% 11 Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 8/15 0.24 34.29 2.80% 11 IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 8/30 0.83 97.5 3.41% 12 Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 8/19 0.24 28.1 3.42% 29 Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 8/19 0.4 33.94 4.71% 9 SJW Group (SJW) 9/3 0.4 60.87 2.63% 57 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 8/5 0.225 1.6% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 8/2 0.47 2.9% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 8/1 0.6 4.8% Brady Corporation (BRC) 7/31 0.235 1.3% Camden National Corporation (CAC) 7/31 0.42 4.1% City Holding Company (CHCO) 7/31 0.715 2.3% Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 8/5 0.25 0.2% Edison International (EIX) 7/31 0.78 4.0% The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 7/31 0.06 0.2% EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 7/31 0.91 2.9% First United Corporation (FUNC) 8/1 0.2 2.9% GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) 7/31 0.014 0.1% Globe Life Inc. (GL) 8/1 0.24 1.1% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 7/31 0.0251 2.3% Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 7/31 0.1 2.1% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 7/31 1.15 2.2% Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 7/31 0.455 1.0% Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 8/5 0.48 2.7% Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 7/31 1.47 4.1% McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 7/31 0.475 1.7% Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 7/31 0.405 0.5% Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 8/1 0.3 4.1% Owens Corning (OC) 8/2 0.6 1.3% The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) 8/5 1.6 3.5% Pentair plc (PNR) 8/2 0.23 1.0% PSB Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:PSBQ) 7/31 0.32 2.6% Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:QNTO) 8/5 0.13 4.6% RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 8/1 0.2 3.6% RPM International Inc. (RPM) 7/31 0.46 1.6% Stryker Corporation (SYK) 7/31 0.8 1.0% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 7/31 1.02 CAD 5.0% Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 7/31 0.28 3.4% UDR, Inc. (UDR) 7/31 0.425 4.1% Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) 8/1 0.36 5.5% Universal Corporation (UVV) 8/5 0.81 6.0% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 8/1 0.665 6.6% WD-40 Company (WDFC) 7/31 0.88 1.3% Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 7/31 2.7 2.1% Click to enlarge

In Case You Missed It

Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:

Week of July 14

Week of July 21

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.