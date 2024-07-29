Despite The Latest Correction, U.S. Stocks Still Lead Global Markets

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.52K Followers

Summary

  • US equities fell for a second week in trading through Friday, July 26, based on the S&P 500 Index.
  • American shares are up 14.5% year to date.
  • A possible catalyst that could influence market sentiment in the days ahead: employment numbers for July.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

US equities fell for a second week in trading through Friday, July 26, based on the S&P 500 Index. The slide marks the first back-to-back weekly decline since April. No one knows at this point whether this is noise or the start

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.52K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News