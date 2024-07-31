Rich Fury

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) just reported what turned out to be one of, if not, the best quarter in the history of the company, beating analyst estimates in Revenue, EPS, and guidance.

This is despite a challenging macro environment with low consumer sentiment, high interest rates, and high inflation.

And despite the triple beat on earnings — which the company has delivered multiple times over the course of its time as a publicly traded company — SoFi only traded 1% higher during the day. Furthermore, the stock is still down 23% YTD and 70% from its all-time highs.

That said, I believe SoFi stock is a generational buy — this article highlights the reasons why.

Reason #1: Disrupting Banking

In a nutshell, SoFi is a fintech company that offers consumers financial products such as digital banking, lending, and investing, as well as offers enterprises a suite of financial services, including core banking, card issuing, and payment processing.

In essence, SoFi is disrupting the traditional banking system through its all-in-one digital financial platform, and this can be reflected in the rapid growth of its membership base over the years.

As you can see, Members on the SoFi platform have grown at high double-digits over the last few years, recently up 41% YoY in Q2, to nearly 8.8M Members. Management expects the company to close the year with 9.8M Members, which is up 30% YoY. However, I believe SoFi will surpass the 10M mark by the end of the year.

Whatever it is, such high, consistent growth is a true testament to SoFi's incredible value proposition, execution, and moats. In fact, I believe SoFi has three sustainable competitive moats:

Brand : With their refreshed approach to consumer banking, SoFi has a Net Promoter Score of 90, as compared to legacy banks, which have an average score of just 23. Furthermore, brand awareness is increasing rapidly with unaided brand awareness up 40% YoY in Q2, quadrupling since 2021.

: With their refreshed approach to consumer banking, SoFi has a Net Promoter Score of 90, as compared to legacy banks, which have an average score of just 23. Furthermore, brand awareness is increasing rapidly with unaided brand awareness up 40% YoY in Q2, quadrupling since 2021. Cost Advantages : Unlike legacy banks, SoFi is purely digital and has no physical branches, which means SoFi has a much lower fixed cost base than legacy banks, allowing SoFi to pass on the savings to consumers.

: Unlike legacy banks, SoFi is purely digital and has no physical branches, which means SoFi has a much lower fixed cost base than legacy banks, allowing SoFi to pass on the savings to consumers. Switching Costs: SoFi offers eight product categories in a single app, as compared to just one or two for other fintech peers — with its wide array of products, SoFi is a much more compelling platform to join. This is why, alongside strong Member growth, SoFi grew Total Products by 36% YoY to 12.8M, adding nearly 1.0M products QoQ. As consumers use more of SoFi's products, the platform becomes increasingly sticky.

As a result of robust Member and Product growth, SoFi continues to grow Revenue at a decent pace, up 20% YoY in Q2, to $599M, beating estimates by $30M.

You don't get this kind of growth with subpar product, with subpar distribution, and with subpar execution. The numbers speak for themselves — SoFi is disrupting banking. More importantly, it is well underway to become a top 10 financial institution.

Reason #2: Lending's Resiliency

There has been a lot of criticism regarding SoFi's Lending segment as of late.

But the company just released a few slides that shut the bears up for good.

For the better part of the last two years, with high interest rates and waning consumer sentiment, the markets grew more and more concerned with the health of SoFi's loan portfolio.

As it turned out, SoFi's loans are doing much better than expected.

As you can see below, SoFi's 2017 personal loan vintage (gray line) was the last yearly vintage that approached 8% cumulative life of loan losses. At 40% unpaid remaining balance, NCL was 6.07%.

However, SoFi's recent vintages are performing better than the 2017 vintage. For instance, at the same 40% remaining unpaid balance, its Q4 2022 vintage has an NCL of 5.02% which is over one percentage point better than the 2017 vintage.

And looking at its Q1 to Q3 2023 vintages, they are all performing noticeably better than both the 2017 and Q4 2022 vintages.

In addition, only 44% of unpaid principal remains for its Q1 2020 to Q1 2024 personal loans. And among the 56% paid principal balance, SoFi only recorded an NCL of 6%, which is well below its target of 7% to 8%. And for NCL to reach 8% for this entire cohort, the remaining 44% of unpaid principal would need to have an NCL of 11%, which is very unlikely given recent credit performance.

Additionally, management mentioned that delinquencies have already peaked in March, and that "these trends are continuing throughout the first several weeks of Q3".

Put very simply, SoFi's loan portfolio is very healthy, which is a strong testament to SoFi's credit discipline and underwriting capabilities.

Perhaps, one of the reasons for SoFi's strong credit performance is because of management's conservatism for the segment, with Lending Revenue up only 3% YoY to $341M.

Total Originations were up 22% YoY and Lending Products were up 19% YoY, driven by robust volumes across all subsegments:

Home Loans : +71% YoY

: +71% YoY Personal Loans : +12% YoY

: +12% YoY Student Loans: +86% YoY

Lending Contribution Profit was $198M, representing a 58% Contribution Margin, up 1pp YoY but down 6pp QoQ.

That being said, SoFi's Lending segment is in a great position to "capitalize on continued strong demand for its lending products". Furthermore, rate cuts are on the horizon, which will be a growth catalyst for Lending activity.

When the dust settles, the Lending segment will be stepping on the gas pedal, accelerating the business to new heights.

So a lot of opportunities as it relates to the lending business. We're taking a pretty conservative view purposely. I quite, frankly, don't feel like we're getting paid for the results we're delivering. So I'm not sure why would be overly aggressive at this point. (CEO Anthony Noto — SoFi FY2024 Q2 Earnings Call)

Reason #3: Galileo's Pipeline

As mentioned many times by management, SoFi aspires to be the AWS of fintech through its Technology Platform segment — or Galileo.

If you're unaware, Galileo powers some of the most well-known fintech companies, including Robinhood (HOOD), Toast (TOST), and of course, SoFi's consumer-facing platform.

Though Galileo's Revenue growth was lackluster in Q2, up only 9% YoY to $95M, the company's ecosystem continues to grow with Technology Platform Accounts up 23% YoY to a record 158M as of Q2. As you can see, Account growth continues to accelerate.

Galileo's Contribution Profit was $31M in Q2. This represents a 33% Contribution Margin, which is 13pp YoY and has remained above 30% for four straight quarters.

Yes, growth is slowing down, and to make matters worse, management revised their guidance down from 20% growth in 2024 to just mid to upper teens growth.

That said, Galileo still has a long growth runway ahead, as banking-as-a-service solutions and embedded finance continue to be a large and growing market.

Besides, management reassured investors that the slowdown in the segment is "transitory" and that a robust pipeline deal remains.

Reason #4: Financial Services Momentum

During his recent interview on CNBC, CEO Anthony Noto mentioned the following:

On the earnings call, as a matter of fact, we had analyst ask questions... 99% of them were about lending... there's only one question about the Financial Services segment. ... And their focus continues to be on the thing we used to be as opposed to the thing we have become. (CEO Anthony Noto — CNBC Interview)

I think he hit the nail on the head.

Investors and analysts were too focused on SoFi's legacy Lending segment and, unfortunately, have not really considered that SoFi is now a well-diversified business with three strong pillars.

Most notably, the Financial Services segment is becoming a larger and larger part of the business, growing 80% YoY in Q2 to $176M. The segment now accounts for 29% of the company's total Revenue, up from 20% last year and 23% last quarter.

Author's Analysis

Record Financial Services Revenue was mainly driven by:

a 39% YoY increase in Financial Services Products

a 58% YoY increase in assets under management

a 129% YoY increase in debit spend

a 29% YoY increase in annualized Revenue per Product

Financial Services Contribution Profit was $55M, up from $(4)M last year, representing a Contribution Margin of 31%, which is up 35pp YoY and 6pp QoQ. This is despite nearly $100M in annualized losses from its Credit Card and Invest businesses.

As you can tell, the Financial Services segment is showing explosive growth and strong operating leverage — and with this kind of momentum, it's hard to see that the segment will have any material slowdown.

For one, Product Per Member is only 1.46 — this means that, on average, SoFi Members only use 1.46 products. With eight major product categories, SoFi's monetization opportunities are still in their early stages.

Furthermore, the segment produced $78M of Incremental Revenue with only $19M in Incremental Direct Expenses, leading to a 76% Incremental Contribution Margin. In other words, there's still so much room for Contribution Margin to expand.

What's more, SoFi Plus — the company's premium membership tier available to Members who enabled direct deposit — is now 1M Members strong. As you can see below, the benefits of SoFi Plus are very compelling, which encourages new Members to join the platform as well as maximize inflows.

Last but not least, management also teased a subscription option for those who are interested in joining SoFi Plus but want to avoid linking direct deposit. This could spur high-quality, high-margin, stable Revenue for the segment.

And I'm very excited to share that we've laid the foundation to provide more value in SoFi Plus not only to direct deposit members but also a monthly paid subscription product for those who prefer that option over direct deposit. We intend to test this new subscription-based option for SoFi Plus later this year. (CEO Anthony Noto — SoFi FY2024 Q2 Earnings Call)

Surely enough, the markets will start appreciating SoFi as a fast-growing fintech company, rather than a maturing lending company.

Reason #5: Strong Operating Leverage

Not only is SoFi growing rapidly, but the company is also gaining operating leverage, which reflects the company's Financial Services Productivity Loop (FSPL) strategy, in which the company unifies three key elements:

Deliver best-of-breed products

Drive strong unit economics for each product

Leverage the financial infrastructure offered by Galileo

The result is improving profitability over time. As you can see, Contribution Profit has been trending higher and higher, which was $284M as of Q2. Contribution Margin was 48%, up 8pp YoY. All three segments are also profitable on a Contribution Profit basis.

Adjusted EBITDA was $138M, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 23%, up 7pp YoY. At the same time, Incremental Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 56%, signifying further margin expansion opportunities.

Moreover, SoFi is already GAAP Net Income profitable with a GAAP Net Income of $17M, which is an improvement from $(48)M last year. Q2 GAAP EPS was $0.01 versus analyst expectation of breakeven.

On a side note, SoFi Bank generated $98M of GAAP Net Income at a 20% Margin.

Even more impressive, management raised both their Revenue and profit guidance, a fine display of strong growth momentum and operating leverage.

Reason #6: Raised Guidance

Note: In this section, I will only mention the high end of management’s guidance.

The main headline of the earnings release was management's raised guidance, which beat analyst expectations by a mile:

Q3 Adjusted Revenue of $645M, up 22% YoY, versus $612M consensus.

of $645M, up 22% YoY, versus $612M consensus. Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $165M at a 26% Margin, up 8pp YoY.

of $165M at a 26% Margin, up 8pp YoY. Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.04, versus $0.03 consensus.

of $0.04, versus $0.03 consensus. FY2024 Adjusted Revenue of $2,465M, up 19% YoY, versus $2,420M consensus.

of $2,465M, up 19% YoY, versus $2,420M consensus. FY2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $615M at 25% Margin, up 4pp YoY.

of $615M at 25% Margin, up 4pp YoY. FY2024 GAAP EPS of $0.10, versus $0.08 consensus.

In addition, management now expects FY2024 Financial Services Revenue to grow more than 80% YoY, as compared to over 75% YoY growth previously. FY2024 Lending Revenue is also revised higher to at least 95% of FY2023 levels, up from 92% to 95% previously.

Is this not a strong enough statement that things are trending in the right direction... that demand for SoFi products is strong... that Members and dollars are flowing in... that the macro situation is getting better... that profits will go up and to the right?

And let me remind you, SoFi has a perfect track record of beating analyst Revenue estimates since it went public — and by a respectable margin too. With flawless execution, raised guidance, and looming rate cuts, it is clear to me that business will be booming for SoFi in the next few years.

Reason #7: Expanding Balance Sheet

Not surprisingly, SoFi’s balance sheet continues to expand. As of Q2, SoFi has:

Deposits of $23.0B, which grew $2.2B QoQ.

of $23.0B, which grew $2.2B QoQ. Loans of $25.3B, which grew $2.1B QoQ.

of $25.3B, which grew $2.1B QoQ. Debt of $3.1B, which grew $0.2B QoQ.

The important thing here is that SoFi continues to grow customer Deposits and use them to fund its Loan portfolio, as opposed to using debt to fund the loans. This leads to substantial cost savings, which further boost earnings.

Currently, there is a 213 basis point difference between the interest we pay on deposits and the interest we pay on warehouse lines, which translates to about $500 million in annualized interest expense savings given the size of our deposit base. (CFO Chris Lapointe — SoFi FY2024 Q2 Earnings Call)

At the same time, it allows SoFi to collect higher Net Interest Income as a result of higher Net Interest Margin due to a lower cost of capital. For reference, Q2 Net Interest Income was $413M, up 42% YoY, and Net Interest Margin was 5.83%, up from 5.74% a year ago.

Moving forward, management expects to “maintain a healthy Net Interest Margin above 5%” as well as increase Loans funded by Deposits to 80% to 90%, which should allow for robust Net Interest Income growth.

That said, Tangible Book Value grew by $92M QoQ to $4.2B. TBV per share was $3.92, which was flat QoQ. Not impressive, but management is confident that TBV will grow by $800M to $1B this year, which should put the figure at about $4.5B by year-end, at the high end.

Reason #8: Undervaluation

As it stands, SoFi trades at Price to TBV of 2.0x, which is a discount to JPMorgan’s (JPM) 2.4x multiple. Keep in mind that SoFi is growing two times faster than the incumbent — with its Lending segment yet to be unleashed.

Even so, SoFi is expected to add another $300M of TBV during the remainder of the year, which should compress valuation further (everything else equals).

Its EV to Revenue multiple is just 2.9x and as you can see, it just keeps falling and falling with no end in sight, so technically, you can buy SoFi at its lowest valuation multiple ever, despite being a much stronger, larger, and more profitable company than ever before... with rate cuts on the way.

Let that sink in.

As for me, I have a price target of $15.28 for SoFi stock, which represents an upside potential of 110%. I'm using DCF here, so take it with a grain of salt.

Key assumptions and my bull and bear cases are laid out below.

In short, I believe SoFi is severely undervalued.

Risks

Growth Slowdown : Revenue growth was just 20% YoY in Q2, down from 37% growth last year and the previous quarter. Obviously, growth is slowing down, and if it continues to fall, we may see downward pressure on the stock.

: Revenue growth was just 20% YoY in Q2, down from 37% growth last year and the previous quarter. Obviously, growth is slowing down, and if it continues to fall, we may see downward pressure on the stock. Monetary Policy: SoFi stock is more politically driven than fundamentally driven. If it were fundamentally driven, the stock would be much higher from here. However, policies like high interest rates and the student loan moratorium are keeping the stock down. Hopefully, the rate cuts could help lift the stock higher.

Thesis

All in all, SoFi continues to decimate expectations, beating estimates from left to right — it's just a strong display of SoFi's unique value proposition and management's relentless execution.

Simple as that.

However, the stock doesn't seem to reflect the company's flawless performance — the stock is down 20%+ YTD and is still 70% off its highs.

While it can be frustrating holding SoFi stock, I urge investors to be patient and hold on for the long run.

Why?

Well, I just showed you 8 reasons why:

Disrupting the traditional banking industry. The Lending segment's strong credit performance. Galileo's robust deal pipeline and its quest to be the AWS of fintech. The Financial Services segment is exploding — but is still left unnoticed. Strong operating leverage with GAAP profitability. Raised guidance and a perfect track record of beating estimates. Ballooning balance sheet with growing deposits. Dirt cheap valuation with significant upside potential.

In addition, interest rate cuts could serve as the ultimate catalyst for the stock.

With that said, let's close off this article with CEO Anthony Noto's closing remarks: