EQIN: A Good Value ETF, But Value Still Is Out Of Style

Summary

  • Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF is an actively managed ETF with a 100-stock portfolio, focusing on large-cap value and ESG characteristics.
  • EQIN is diversified, well-balanced across sectors and doesn’t sacrifice growth for value.
  • Despite lagging the S&P 500 since inception, EQIN has outperformed its largest competitors in the large-cap value category.
  • The fund's value investing style has lagged for a decade, but EQIN remains a solid choice for large-cap value exposure.
EQIN strategy

Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN) is an actively managed ETF launched on 6/13/2016. It has a portfolio of 100 stocks, a 30-day SEC yield of 2.24%, and an expense ratio of 0.35%.

As described in

