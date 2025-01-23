Investor AB (publ) (IVSXF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Investor AB (publ) (OTCPK:IVSXF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jacob Lund - Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer

Christian Cederholm - Chief Executive Officer

Jenny Haquinius - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Linus Sigurdson - DNB Markets

Derek Laliberte - ABG Sundal Collier

Jacob Hesslevik - SEB

Oskar Lindström - Danske Bank

Jacob Lund

Good morning and welcome to Investor's Results Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024. I am joined here today by our new CFO, Jenny Ashman Haquinius; warm welcome to you, Jenny; and our CEO, Christian Cederholm. Both will soon give their presentations. And after that, we will be opening up for questions, both on the call via our operator and online.

And with that, over to you, Christian.

Christian Cederholm

Thank you, Jacob. And hello everyone, warm welcome. Let me start with a brief summary of the full year before jumping into the fourth quarter. Net asset value grew by 20% and Investor B returned 27%. This compares with 9% for SIXRX. All 3 business areas contributed to our NAV growth in '24.

Our portfolio companies generally performed well in a quite demanding environment, delivering profitable growth and cash flow. Also, they've invested significantly to future-proof their business both through organic initiatives but also M&A. We continue to push for accelerated use of data and AI to enhance efficiency and customer value.

Investment activity has been high and we've invested across all 3 business areas during the year, including investments in Ericsson, add-on acquisitions in Patricia Industries and gross investments into EQT funds.

Supported by positive cash flow from all business areas and a strong balance sheet, the Board has proposed a dividend of SEK5.2 which represents an increase of 8% versus last year, in line with our ambition