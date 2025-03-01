The Next Space Race Is Here - And Rocket Lab Is Winning

Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(14min)

Summary

  • Rocket Lab is a standout in the space race, with record revenue growth, a $1B backlog, and a 100% launch success rate. Its focus is on innovation and government contracts.
  • Despite its potential, RKLB faces risks like market volatility, reliance on government budgets, and competition. Its stock is highly volatile, making it unsuitable for conservative investors.
  • I maintain a Buy rating for RKLB due to its disruptive potential, but caution is advised. For those comfortable with risk, it offers significant upside as the space industry expands.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Space shuttle in sky with stars and clouds. Rocket in deep space sci-fi concept. Astronauts and spaceship. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

dima_zel

An Introduction To Rocket Lab USA

Flying to the moon is hard - very hard.

To make matters worse, when the United States was working on plans to make it to the moon, it was in competition with the Soviet

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
41.01K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RKLB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RKLB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RKLB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News