We were fortunate, and lucky, to recommend our clients buy more stock at the market low on April 7th. That decision was based on two factors - a Green Zone reading in our Master Sentiment Indicator and a near record peak
This Advance Should Continue Through The Summer And Move Up In Two Waves
Summary
- We recommended buying more stock on April 7th due to a Green Zone reading in our Master Sentiment Indicator and a peak in the VIX.
- We expected an intermediate-term rally lasting two to six months, with the rally occurring in two waves, potentially extending until August.
- The continuing high levels in the VIX indicate the current rally has further to climb; it needs to settle down to more normal levels for the rally to end.
- The idea of a two-wave price recovery is based on the Elliott Wave theory, suggesting this advance is part of a market correction, not a continuation of the bull market.
