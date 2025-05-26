I started going down a rabbit hole with the YieldMax ETFs, and while I am not necessarily fond of the synthetic strategy they employ, it's certainly interesting. When I saw that the YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (
MSTY: The MicroStrategy YieldMax ETF Has A 140% Yield And Lives Up To The Hype
Summary
- YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF's synthetic strategy around MSTR delivers extraordinary income, with a TTM yield of 140%, making it a net positive investment despite share price volatility.
- The ETF's unique approach leverages MSTR's Bitcoin exposure and options premiums, but investors must understand the risks and mechanics before diving in.
- MSTY's total return, factoring in distributions, is competitive with BTC and offers a compelling case for adventurous income-focused investors seeking indirect crypto exposure.
- While not a traditional capital appreciation play, MSTY's real income potential and innovative strategy have convinced me to consider starting a small position.
