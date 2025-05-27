For pharma stocks, it feels like depressed valuations are the new normal. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is a case in point - its forward price-to-earnings multiple has only turned further south since my Q3 2024 analysis. I was upbeat on shares back
Bristol-Myers: Among The Cheapest Pharma Names, Now Yielding Above 5%
Summary
- I reiterate my buy rating on Bristol-Myers, seeing significant undervaluation despite persistent weak technicals and sector underperformance.
- BMY's strong earnings beats, high free cash flow yield, and nearly 6% dividend make it a compelling income play, even amid pipeline concerns.
- Valuation is attractive: a sub-7x forward P/E and high dividend yield more than discount muted growth and generic competition risks.
- Key risks remain: weak technicals, pipeline dependence, and tariff threats, but upcoming events and cost cuts could catalyze upside.
