Labor Market Report: The Lull Isn't Forecast To Last

Summary

  • The unemployment rate stayed unchanged for the third consecutive month in May, but the lull isn't expected to last.
  • Forecasters predict a weaker labor market by the last quarter of the year, though higher inflation can still restrict the Fed from slashing rates.
  • A softer jobs market, and overall economy ahead, also indicates potential weakness in equities, encouraging sticking to defensives for now.
The labor market report for May essentially reflected unchanged conditions from the month before. But make no mistake, this doesn't imply smooth sailing ahead. Especially not, as the report can no longer be seen in isolation as a measure of how

Manika is a macroeconomist with over 20 years of experience in industries including investment management, stock broking, investment banking. She also runs the profile Long Term Tips [LTT], which focuses on the generational opportunity in the green economy. Her investing group, Green Growth Giants, takes the theme a step further from LTT with a deeper dive into opportunities presented by the segment.

