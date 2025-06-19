The question resonates after President Trump publicly mused about what could be the most momentous decision of his presidency. Bound up with that decision are high-stakes repercussions that could reverberate through the US economy and around the world.
Uncertainty In The Middle East, Potential Risk Factors For U.S. Economy
Summary
- The US may be on the cusp of becoming an active participant in the conflict. If so, the decision will expand and deepen the uncertainty for the Middle East and the US on the geopolitical and economic fronts.
- The high-stakes decision for the US comes at a precarious point in economic terms. If energy costs increase further, the shift will raise headline inflation. In turn, that would increase stagflation risk, with possible ramifications for monetary policy.
- The good news is that the US economy, despite tariff risk, continues to show a fair amount of resiliency.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.