Micron: HBM Momentum Isn't Enough To Justify This Price
Summary
- Micron Technology, Inc.'s Q3 FY2025 results beat expectations, with revenue up 36.6% YoY and margins showing recovery, driven by a favorable DRAM/data center mix.
- NAND revenue grew faster than DRAM QoQ, but pricing remains weak; management is cautious about capacity due to a challenging market environment.
- Tariff risks appear more contained than previously feared, and AI-driven demand is fueling optimism for continued growth into 2026, especially in HBM.
- Despite strong momentum, I remain cautious due to stretched price-to-book valuation and will wait for a better entry point before upgrading my MU rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.