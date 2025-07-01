What's Going On With Aeva?

Michael McGrath
Summary

  • Aeva's stock price and valuation have surged 13-fold.
  • There doesn't appear to be any substantial reason to justify this increase.
  • The lidar market is still questionable and risky, particularly because major customers are making their own lidar.
  • There is a lot of competition in the market, and Aeva is still a relatively smaller competitor.
  • Overall, the stock is extremely overvalued.

Lidar Autonomous Self Driving Vehicle Artificial Intelligence Driverless Car

Just_Super

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) stock has increased dramatically from $2.74 on April 12 to $37.79 on June 30, representing a more than 13-fold increase. It now has a market capitalization of $2 billion, up from less than $400 million.

This article was written by

Michael McGrath
Author of Autonomous Vehicles: Opportunities, Strategies, and Disruptions. Michael E. McGrath is a proven expert on the strategies of technology-based companies. He has researched autonomous vehicles for the last 3 years, leading to the original publication of this book, as well as the recently expanded and updated second edition. He is a founder of PRTM, the leading management consulting firm to technology companies, former CEO of i2Technologies and experienced board member, serving on four public company boards, as well as several venture capital-funded companies. In addition to Autonomous Vehicles, he is the author of Product Strategy for High-Technology Companies, which has been used by many technology-based companies to guide their strategies.

