Amazon Vs. MercadoLibre: Comparing 2 Similar Growth Stocks
Summary
- Amazon and MercadoLibre are both distinguished growth stocks and leaders in the broadline retail business.
- Amazon's growth is helped by its AWS subsidiary and by astute marketing such as its highly successful Amazon Prime Day.
- MercadoLibre has a commanding position in Latin America where it copies many aspects of Amazon and has a long runway for growth.
- Both companies are highly focused on customers and MELI has a particularly idealistic goal to improve standards of living in Latin America.
- Both have growth stock P/Es, but the pricier MELI may actually be cheaper in light of its more rapid and durable growth.
