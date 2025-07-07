5 June Raises - Some To Buy Now

RIG had 41 payments: 31 quarterly, 9 monthly and 1 special with 5 Raises.

Rose’s Income Garden Portfolio “RIG” has 84 investments and June is a splendid favorite month for receiving dividends.

Macro Trading Factory is a macro-driven service, run by a team of experienced investment managers.

The service offers two portfolios: “Funds Macro Portfolio” & “Rose's Income Garden”; both aim to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner.

Suitable for those who either have little time/knowledge/desire to manage a portfolio on their own, and/or wish to get exposed to the market in a simple, though more risk-oriented (less volatile), way.

Each of our portfolios, spanning across all sectors, offers you a hassle-free, easy to understand and execute, solution.

Macro Trading Factory for an Upward Trajectory!