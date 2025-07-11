Capricor: Maintaining Hold Rating In Light Of Deramiocel Complete Response Letter

Summary

  • I maintain a Hold rating on Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., despite the FDA's Complete Response Letter for deramiocel due to efficacy concerns because there is still a possible pathway for approval.
  • Capricor still has a viable path with the ongoing phase 3 HOPE-3 trial data expected in Q3 2025 and an upcoming FDA Type A meeting.
  • CAPR is financially stable, with cash reserves sufficient to fund operations into 2027, reducing immediate dilution risk.
  • The global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market in the 7 major markets is expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2033; 95% of DMD patients by the age of 20 develop cardiomyopathy.
Lab, science and people on tablet for meeting with medical research, discussion and teamwork. Healthcare, biotechnology and man and woman with equipment for sample, experiment and cure for vaccine

Jacob Wackerhausen

The last time I wrote about Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), it was in a Seeking Alpha article entitled "Capricor: A Hold Rating With Regulatory FDA Form Given For Deramiocel Advancement." With respect

