Arm Holdings Wants 50% Of The AI Data Center, Can It?

Uttam Dey
Summary

  • ARM's management aspires to capture 50% of the data center CPU market by year-end, but current growth metrics don't fully support this target.
  • Recent wins with hyperscalers like AWS, Nvidia, Google, and Microsoft highlight ARM's expanding presence in data center CPUs and strong performance benefits.
  • Despite robust revenue and contract growth, ARM's stock has surged ahead of fundamentals, trading at a high EV/EBITDA multiple with limited near-term upside.
  • Given ambitious targets, valuation expansion, and macro uncertainties, I reiterate my Hold rating on ARM Holdings until growth better aligns with expectations.

Investment Thesis

Cambridge, UK-based Arm Holdings (ARM) is literally shooting for the stars in the AI data center market, at least the CPU side of it.

GPUs/XPUs typically attract all the attention when talking about

Uttam is a growth-oriented investment analyst whose equity research primarily focuses on the technology sector. Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud software are some of the key sectors that are regularly researched and published by him. His research also focuses on other areas such as MedTech, Defense Tech, and Renewable Energy. In addition, Uttam also authors The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter along with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on the newsletter as well as on this platform. Their newsletter gets regularly cited by leading publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, etc. Prior to publishing his research, Uttam worked in Silicon Valley, leading teams for some of the largest technology firms in the world, including Apple and Google.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

