The Dividend Fab Four - 30% Of My Portfolio, 100% Conviction

Jul. 14, 2025 7:30 AM ET, , , 48 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group

Summary

  • I'm zooming in on four core holdings, about a third of my portfolio, to explain why I'm betting big and staying patient through short-term noise.
  • These stocks offer a mix of secular and cyclical growth, pricing power, and rising moats. They aren't high yielders, but I believe they'll outperform.
  • My concentrated portfolio is volatile by design, but I'm in it for long-term alpha. I see dip-buying opportunities in some and strong hold cases in others.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Zion National Park, Utah, United States

evenfh

Introduction

On July 3, I wrote an article titled "My Biggest Moves Ever: Why I Just Flipped My Dividend Portfolio On Its Head." In that article, I discussed two things:

  • I explained I had to sell some stocks

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
43.36K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPL, LB, FIX, ODFL, GE, UNP, CP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FIX--
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
ODFL--
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
GE--
General Electric Company
UNP--
Union Pacific Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News